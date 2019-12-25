advertisement

One of the great things about the two Avengers films that have closed the Infinity saga is that both Infinity War and Endgame make the audience realize how high the stakes really are. Endgame is far from a regular superhero film in which the good ones win the day without making a loss. Both Black Widow and Iron Man have sacrificed their lives by doing everything needed to defeat Thanos. And Captain America hung up his superhero shield as soon as the planet was safe and withdrew into the past to reunite with the love of his life. These are three huge losses for the original Avengers team, and soon more heroes will retire, including Hawkeye and Thor. The original Avengers are said to still have a future in the MCU, because if a new rumor is correct, Marvel plans to bring them all back. Best of all, Marvel does it in a way that doesn’t change what happened. Instead, they can be used to set up the huge Endgame-like Avengers adventure that is currently being built.

The news comes from We Got This Covered, a constant source of MCU rumors with a mixed track record. According to the sources of the blog, the multiverse that will be introduced in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in 2021 will be the way to allow dead Avengers to return to the MCU. But there is a big twist:

They are rather alternative versions of different universes / timelines. Something like what we now see happening with Loki. And apparently this is the way some OG Avengers are brought back.

According to sources near WGTC – the same who told us that Daniel Radcliffe was being observed for Moon Knight, [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and Ace Ventura 3 is now in early development, all of which has been proven true – Marvel is planning to bring back some of the world’s most powerful heroes, but since they come from alternative universes, they will be bad versions of the heroes.

The report says it’s unclear who’s coming back, but at least a few of the original Avengers can appear in the new Avengers movie. The new Avengers team will have to fight against the evil versions of their friends, which sounds great and can be a stepping stone for setting up the huge Secret Wars storyline that is reportedly working on a future Avengers movie. Marvel has adapted some of his famous comics for the MCU, but with many twists and turns that do not occur in the comics.

The rumor also reveals another exciting part that could help Marvel keep the events of Endgame unchanged. These evil Avengers will no longer appear in the future, because this will be a “one-and-done situation”. Breathe new life into Black Widow or Iron Man by bringing bad versions of other timelines and turning them into good guys like Loki would definitely ruin the endgame.

Natasha and Tony Stark are not even among the revived heroes. A second report from the same source reveals two other names that are likely to return as bad versions of themselves: Quicksilver and Mar-Vell. These two died in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain Marvel, which means that Marvel might look beyond Infinity War and Endgame for bad versions of our beloved heroes.

That said, we’re looking at unconfirmed rumors here, so don’t get too excited about it.

