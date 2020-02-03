advertisement

Countless koalas who have been killed and injured after harvesting wood on private land in south-west Victoria have caused anger at the “abysmal act”.

At least 40 koalas are said to have starved or been killed in deforestation at Cape Bridgewater near Portland, the authorities said on Monday.

Victoria’s Chief Conservation Regulator, Kate Gavens, said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“It is a living situation, but we are currently looking at at least 40 (dead) animals and we expect this number to increase,” Ms. Gavens told reporters.

“There are a lot of problems here. One of them is hunger and … possibly injuries from logging on the construction site.

“We certainly treat animals in both cases.”

Around 80 koalas have been examined and are under the official care.

The environmental department has been on site since Friday and is expected to take care of and remove all animals in the coming days.

Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the planting had been removed by contractors on the property and the owner had continued to clear the property.

“I don’t think anyone can doubt that the devastation that has haunted many koalas in this part of Portland is a catastrophic act,” she said.

“It’s a crime, it’s cruel, and it shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it.”

Friends of the Earth previously claimed that there were reports of hundreds of starving koalas during a logging harvest completed in late December.

The group announced on Sunday that they had seen dead koalas smashed into piles.

The landowners are working with the authorities, Gavens said.

Ms. D’Ambrosio promised the perpetrators would be beaten with all the force of the law, and her warning was repeated by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, who left a clear message on Twitter.

“If it turns out that these deaths are intentional, we expect action to be taken quickly,” he said.

The owner of the farm declined to comment when contacted by AAP.

National Wilderness Society campaign leader Amelia Young urged all governments to commit to coordinated conservation measures for wildlife and their habitats.

“We need stricter laws at all levels and adequate resources for environmental agencies to enforce the laws,” she said.

Koalas are endangered by Australian bush fires.

Originally published as dead, injured koalas that were found in Vic

