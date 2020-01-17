advertisement

Unfortunately, the body of the missing student at Parktown High School, Enock Mpianza, was discovered in each parent’s nightmare. Mpianza was missing during an orientation camp at a lodge in Brits in the northwestern province of South Africa.

Gauteng’s Minister of Education, Panyaza Lesufi, came to support him. Photo: Panyazi Lesufi

Gauteng’s Minister of Education Panyaza Lesufi, who is on site, confirmed the discovery on Friday morning in a tweet. He said: “Henoch Mpianza’s family has been fully informed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community. “

Parktown Boys’ High School had asked the public for help this morning to find the missing 13-year-old. A statement from the school said the eighth grade group arrived on Wednesday and took part in water activity shortly after their arrival.

On Thursday, “it was found that a boy had disappeared from the camp,” said Parktown Boys’ High in the statement.

The teenager was from Yeoville. His parents were alerted and were there while the police and local community were looking for their missing son.

Enock Mpianzi’s body was unfortunately found during a school camp trip. Photo: Parktown Boys’ High School

Lesufi will hold a press conference today at 1:00 p.m.

The school camp was canceled and the boys should be taken home after breakfast, Lesufi said.

