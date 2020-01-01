advertisement

The body of a young man who was missing from friends kayaking on New Years Eve was found.

The 25-year-old traveled with friends to Lake Budgewoi in Toukley on the New South Wales Central Coast yesterday.

At around 7.45 p.m., the kayakers “could not go ashore when the conditions on the water deteriorated,” a police statement said today.

media_cameraBudgewoi lake. Image: Google Maps

Two of the group were later rescued about 500 meters south of the Buff Point Reserve.

The local police used a helicopter to search the lake for the missing young man.

His body was found in the water off Budgewoi shortly before 11 a.m. A report is prepared for the coroner.

It was a shocking week for deaths on Australian waterways.

A 16-year-old boy disappeared while swimming in Lake Parramatta Reservoir in western Sydney on Monday afternoon, and his body was later found by police divers.

media_cameraMondays Search for a missing teenager in Lake Parramatta. Picture: Monique Harmer

A seven-year-old Perth girl drowned with his family on a day trip in a river north of the city on Sunday, while a 35-year-old man died in a jet ski accident in the waters off Tasmania’s northeast.

The body of a 23-year-old man, who was probably last seen on the Murray River near Tocumwal in the southern Riverina on Sunday afternoon, was found yesterday.

Another body, believed to have come from a man in his late 50s who was missing while diving in Barragga Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Friday, was found on rocks on rocks the next day.

On Wednesday afternoon, a few more people were missing, including two fishermen aged 37 and 70 in Coffs Harbor and 54-year-old jet skier Anthony Schilperoort on the Gold Coast.

