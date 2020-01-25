advertisement

Gardaí is expected to initiate a triple murder investigation after the bodies of three young children were found in a house in Co Dublin last night.

A woman believed to be the mother of the children was hospitalized after being found in a desperate and disoriented condition outside the Parson’s Court property in Newcastle.

Lake Garda sources stressed last night that the investigation into the deaths of two boys and a girl aged four, eight and ten had only just begun. So far, however, they had found no evidence of anyone in the house when the children died, and there was no sign of a break-in on the property.

While Lake Garda ‘s three children were treated as “sudden” and “unsettled”, the investigation into their deaths is criminal.

Gardaí at the Parson Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin, where the bodies of three children were discovered in a house. Photo: Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin

A strong line of investigation was that the children encountered bad play, although there were early signs that they had no obvious injuries to their bodies. On Saturday Gardaí had hoped to be able to speak to the woman in her forties.

She was treated at the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin and believes she has important information about how the children found her death.

When Gardaí and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m., the children in the house were declared dead. It was unclear how long they had been dead.

Gardaí believes that the children lived with their mother on the property in a private estate with houses and apartments.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí and the children’s bodies remained in situ overnight until a pathologist from the State Pathologists Office arrived this morning.

The discovery was made on Friday evening at Parsons Court in Newcastle, west of Dublin.

According to sources from Lake Garda, a pathologist would pre-examine the bodies at the crime scene before removing them from the house for a full post-mortem.

The same sources said all the murder investigation resources had been provided for the case.

In addition to a pathologist who came to the property early Saturday morning, the Garda Technical Bureau should also examine the property. This test should continue until the weekend.

Locals described the area as “nice and quiet”.

Austin Cooney, who lives on the next street, said, “I was born and grew up here and have never seen anything like it.” There are three desperate little children. , , It is not pleasant to hear something like this anywhere. “

A woman who refused to be named said she was “devastated”.

“Devastated is the only word I can think of. The shock, three little children. “

