DC Comics announced that they will introduce a new Batman villain and Joker ally named Punchline as part of the upcoming Joker War storyline.

In the upcoming Batman # 89 by James Tynion IV and the artist Guillem March, the figure will appear as a cameo on a blackboard. We won’t see her exactly, since on one side you can only see a close-up of the mouth, nose and cheeks and her left hand.

However, we do get some dialogues indicating that it could be Joker’s new main attraction as she calls her “my love”.

Tynion IV described the character as the devil sitting on Joker’s shoulder.

Punchline definitely doesn’t have that kind of hero streak in it. If Harley was a twisted angel on Joker’s shoulder, Punchline is the devil. https://t.co/NieeIaORZE

– James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) February 9, 2020

After the one-panel cameo in Batman # 89, the character is expected to make her debut in Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3, which was also written by James Tynion IV with artwork by Steve Epting and Javier Fernandez.

It’s in Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3 where her name is revealed. Joker says, “You know, my new girlfriend Punchline … she’s maybe the funniest girl I’ve ever met in my life. She knows this trick with a rusty saw that always takes the guys into trouble. If she does survive, of course. “

And not only could she be within reach with a saw, Tynion IV also showed that she’s pretty good at stabbing people.

It stabs really well. https://t.co/ZxcbYSa23T

– James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) February 9, 2020

Tynion IV also announced that there will be a fight between Harley Quinn and Punchline.

Yes. https://t.co/meBmX5EC8Q

– James Tynion IV (@JamesTheFourth) February 9, 2020

DC Comics also plans to release Punchline’s character designs by Jorge Jiménez in Batman # 90. They already revealed a quick look.

Jimenez also went to Twitter to share a series of pictures of the character.

I can finally bring my latest design to life in Batman! #punchline #batman #dccomics pic.twitter.com/Gp9qZaE1mS

– Jorge Jiménez (@JorgeJimenezArt) February 10, 2020

The figure will also be seen on Stanley’s “Artgerm” Lau’s varied cover of Batman # 94.

DC Comics is definitely promoting the character as if it were playing an important role in the upcoming Joker War story that starts with Batman # 95 in May.

The story of Joker War follows the current story in which Batman tries to hunt down the mysterious master criminal named The Designer, who brought together Gotham’s greatest criminals like Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman and Joker to commit the perfect crime.

This story is expected to hit Batman # 90 on March 4. The official request is:

“The mysterious master criminal, known only as a designer, once brought together Gotham City’s greatest criminals to plan the perfect crime, and now his plan for the city has been unleashed in all its might. Batman will do anything to reveal the great design, but Catwoman is the one with the biggest secret. If Batman wins against the designer, he loses everything. “

But while Batman has to face The Designer, it seems that Joker is already laying the groundwork for his own plans, since the dialogue in Batman # 89 sees Joker saying, “There are a couple of people I need to talk to first before the big game starts. “

What do you think of Punchline? Would you like to see how it will be used in the upcoming Batman storylines?

