WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s inaugural committee spent more than a million dollars to book a ballroom at the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital as part of a plan to “overpay” for space celebrating and enriching the president’s own family in the process, according to a lawsuit.

District Attorney for the District of Columbia, Karl Racine, said the committee abused nonprofit funds and coordinated with hotel management and Trump family members to organize the events. He said one of the event planners had raised pricing concerns with Trump, the daughter of President Ivanka Trump and Rick Gates, a senior campaign official at the time.

“District law requires non-profit organizations to use their funds for their stated public purpose, and not for the benefit of individuals or businesses,” said Racine. “In this case, we are looking to recover the non-profit funds that were misdirected directly to the Trump family business.”

It was the latest allegation that Trump and his family used public and non-profit funds spent on Trump-owned property to make money – part of the risk that Trump will not go out of business entirely while ‘he is president. Trump kept the property but handed over the reins to his adult sons, who bristled at the charge of taking advantage of their father’s presidency.

The committee argued that its finances had been independently audited and that all of the money had been spent in accordance with the law. The committee raised an unprecedented $ 107 million to host events celebrating the inauguration of Trump in January 2017. But the committee’s expenses have come under scrutiny.

The inaugural committee said on Wednesday that it had cooperated in the investigation and that Racine’s office had not contacted his lawyers to interview employees. A spokesperson for the committee also said the group had not been contacted by the attorney general’s office since last summer and suggested that the timing of the prosecution was motivated by political reasons, such as the impeachment trial. of the President of the Senate for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. was in progress.

“The facts will show that the PIC worked according to the law and this lawsuit is without foundation. In fact, it looks more like a partisan press release than a legal case, “said a committee press release.

Prosecutors found that Gates, a former Trump campaign assistant who had returned the president during the special council’s investigation into Russia, had personally managed discussions with the hotel on the use of space, including including ballrooms and meeting rooms. In one case, Gates contacted Ivanka Trump and told him that he was “a little worried about the optics” of the committee paying such high fees, Racine said.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former advisor to First Lady Melania Trump, who played a key role in organizing the inaugural parties, also told Trump, when he was president-elect, and Ivanka Trump that she was uncomfortable with the offer, said Racine. Winston Wolkoff then followed up by email with Gates and Ivanka Trump warning that the hotel’s proposal was at least twice as good as the market, Racine said.

But Gates still succeeded, at a cost of $ 1.03 million, says the suit.

Prosecutors say the committee could have hosted inaugural events at other sites, free of charge or at a reduced price, but did not consider these options.

Gates has pleaded guilty to charges related to his lucrative political advisory activities in Ukraine and was sentenced last month to 45 days in prison, a sentence which a judge said reflects the close cooperation that Gates has provided to the Ministry of Justice. Racine’s office said the investigators did not speak directly to Gates while they were continuing the action.

A lawyer who represented Gates in criminal proceedings did not immediately return a message for comment. The White House did not immediately send a message, nor did the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit contends that the hotel went against industry practices and refused to reduce the space, and twice reserved its largest ballroom with a different organization that was still affiliated with the inauguration, the inaugural presidential prayer breakfast. Both organizations were non-profit, but breakfast paid $ 5,000 for the ballroom. The committee, however, paid $ 175,000, according to the lawsuit.

Prosecutors said the committee also used non-profit funds to hold a private party on January 20, 2017, the night of the inauguration, for the Trump family – a $ 300,000 affair. The reception was for three of Trump’s children – Donald, Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

“There will be an after party at the OPO (Trump Hotel) after the inaugural balls on Friday. The DJT shouldn’t be attending, but it was more for you, Don and Eric, ”Gates wrote in an email to Ivanka Trump, according to the costume. DJT is a reference to Donald J. Trump.

Event staff on the inaugural committee acknowledged that it would not be a good use of committee funds and had attempted to cancel the event, according to the trial, but Gates and the Trump family still continued.

Racine said his office is focused on the inaugural committee and the companies that have benefited from it, as investigators say it’s the best option for them to recover the funds.

Racine had sent subpoenas for months related to the investigation. The inaugural committee was also under investigation by New York and New Jersey authorities, which are examining, among other things, whether strangers contributed illegally to the inaugural events.

