We are in a new network! Our debut on the SB Nation Podcast Network begins with episode 190, in which we reflect Duke Blue Devils’ highly competitive win against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday evening. We also have a preview of the upcoming weekend game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We end with preliminary votes for Player of the Week and a farewell shot of the new XFL.

If you have listened to our podcast through Soundcloud, the episodes will no longer be hosted there. We will be able to provide a link here as well as the embedded player below. The best way to get our podcast to you regularly during the switch is to subscribe to the Duke Basketball Report team’s brand on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. We will continue to publish the link in our articles for each episode!

