Just hours after we recorded episode 185, we learned about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. Nolan Smith, director of basketball operations at Duke Basketball, accompanies the podcast crew in a special episode 186 in which he ponders the life of Kobe Bryant and its importance for basketball.

The interview with Nolan Smith starts at 2:48 a.m. and after his interview, the podcast trio talks about how Kobe’s death affected her and basketball game around the world. Not much has been officially released and we have not speculated about what has not been confirmed. You will hear how we strive to process and understand the messages that have literally shaken the world.

There will be more news over the next few hours and days as the world deals with this tragedy. Visit us on the DBR forums to consider Kobe Bryant’s death.

