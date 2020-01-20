advertisement

It’s not been a great week for the Duke Blue Devils, and the podcast trio is back with episode 183 to discuss what went wrong with the losses to the Clemson Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. We’re watching this week’s game against the Miami Hurricanes and ending it with “Player of the Week” and “Goodbye Shots”.

Time stamp:

0:17 – Sam is back from his trip to Asia

3:29 – Thank you, Byrd Campbell!

3:37 – We start reducing the Clemson loss. Energy, missed layups and inefficient defense are what we focus on.

13:56 – We repeat the bad week with Louisville and how physical the game was

22:09 – Byrd Campbell is serious!

10:37 PM – We’re previewing in Miami and sharing what Duke needs to do to get back on track

29:32 – Player of the Week is no fun this week, but the selection is unanimous

32:18 – Farewell photos: Jason discusses the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the stupid voters, Donald thinks about seeing Steve Wojciechowski and the Marquette Golden Eagles, and Sam delves deeply into former Duke players at Shooters

43:55 – Jason has one last thought about UNC losing more games and its position on the NET

46:16 – Program Note: We’ll be back mid-week to recreate the Miami game and Zion Williamson’s NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans!

47:40 – Duke Band, take us home!

