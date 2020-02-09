advertisement

Here is the Post-Carolina DBR podcast. Come on, it’s going to be fun!

0:00 devil with a blue dress

0:30 Wow … the only way to start this conversation is with a loud WOW!

3:30 Sam’s watch story – He was at the UNC game and gives us an impression of the amazing moments in Dean Dome

7:10 Donald’s watch story – he was in a bar with strangers staring at him

9:00 am Jason’s watch history – it goes late into the night

10:50 am Story of Harry Giles and Jabari Parker

12:00 Sam tells us why he wasn’t too worried when we were down there

14:15 Let’s talk about Roy’s decisions and Tres’ deliberate FT miss

7:55 PM It’s time to discuss the many ways that Wendell Moore won this game for Duke

24:30 Jason wants to talk about UNC … the team we saw on Saturday against the team they were all year round

27:20 Reality Check – Duke had some bad games this week

29:40 We love Byrd Campbell and have to say goodbye to them

31:30 A preview of the big game against Florida State

39:20 The NCAA is laying out its preliminary seeds, Duke is number 2 in the east. We are discussing.

47:40 A short sidebar on TV Teddy, who was just ridiculous last night

50:00 player of the week, we all love a few Tre Stones

51:35 Goodbye and Duke Band

