We met minutes after the end of the BC game to talk about the ugliness we saw and also to look at the UNC competition. Listen!
- 0:00 Mitch Ryder sings to us
- 0:30 Welcome to the capsule, we’re obsessed with where Sam watches games
- 3:00 We summarize the ugliness of the BC game
- 8:30 AM We are discussing the quality of the footage Duke took in this game
- 13:00 What was wrong with the rotation? Duke used some unusual combinations in this game
- 16:10 An NCAA seeding conversation breaks out
- 6:15 pm Time for a preview of the rivalry game … put on the hated tar heels!
- 20:50 Donald asks Jason: “Is UNC better with or without Cole Anthony?”
- 11:30 p.m. Sam on the many disappointing players for Carolina this year
- 26:20 It will still not be easy to defeat her, there is something that Carolina is very good at
- 28:15 Who will be the key player for the game?
- 32:20 Donald wants to talk about leadership and experience
- 34:45 Finally, a discussion about the two coaches and their secret strategies
- 37:50 Goodbye and Duke Band … take us home!
