We met minutes after the end of the BC game to talk about the ugliness we saw and also to look at the UNC competition. Listen!

  • 0:00 Mitch Ryder sings to us
  • 0:30 Welcome to the capsule, we’re obsessed with where Sam watches games
  • 3:00 We summarize the ugliness of the BC game
  • 8:30 AM We are discussing the quality of the footage Duke took in this game
  • 13:00 What was wrong with the rotation? Duke used some unusual combinations in this game
  • 16:10 An NCAA seeding conversation breaks out
  • 6:15 pm Time for a preview of the rivalry game … put on the hated tar heels!
  • 20:50 Donald asks Jason: “Is UNC better with or without Cole Anthony?”
  • 11:30 p.m. Sam on the many disappointing players for Carolina this year
  • 26:20 It will still not be easy to defeat her, there is something that Carolina is very good at
  • 28:15 Who will be the key player for the game?
  • 32:20 Donald wants to talk about leadership and experience
  • 34:45 Finally, a discussion about the two coaches and their secret strategies
  • 37:50 Goodbye and Duke Band … take us home!
