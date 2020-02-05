advertisement

We met minutes after the end of the BC game to talk about the ugliness we saw and also to look at the UNC competition. Listen!

0:00 Mitch Ryder sings to us

0:30 Welcome to the capsule, we’re obsessed with where Sam watches games

3:00 We summarize the ugliness of the BC game

8:30 AM We are discussing the quality of the footage Duke took in this game

13:00 What was wrong with the rotation? Duke used some unusual combinations in this game

16:10 An NCAA seeding conversation breaks out

6:15 pm Time for a preview of the rivalry game … put on the hated tar heels!

20:50 Donald asks Jason: “Is UNC better with or without Cole Anthony?”

11:30 p.m. Sam on the many disappointing players for Carolina this year

26:20 It will still not be easy to defeat her, there is something that Carolina is very good at

28:15 Who will be the key player for the game?

32:20 Donald wants to talk about leadership and experience

34:45 Finally, a discussion about the two coaches and their secret strategies

37:50 Goodbye and Duke Band … take us home!

