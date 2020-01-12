advertisement

The podcast crew wonders what it would be like if Zion had returned, and they marvel at Tre Jones’ offensive explosion against Wake. Click here to download.

  • 0:00 Devil in the blue dress
  • 0:30 Jason and Donald are here to talk about the wake beatdown, Sam was taken from Bangkok
  • 2:10 Shout to ByrdCampbell.com
  • 2:30 Duke crushes wake and we talk a lot about Tre Jones’ offensive game
  • 9:55 AM Jason pulls out some stats to show how effective Duke D has been lately
  • 1:40 pm Donald talks about our shot blocker and interior D
  • 16:30 Clemson hits Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time, we need to talk about it
  • 20:50 We watch the Carolina game and Jason talks about who will protect Clemson’s Aamir Simms
  • 28:00 Donald takes the lead in previewing the Duke Louisville game, perhaps the toughest game still on the program
  • 33:50 Donald predicts Jack White will have a great week for Duke
  • 35:15 Did we mention how great Byrd Campbell is?
  • 35:55 ​​player of the week takes
  • 37:50 Farewell photos – Donald about Zion wants to stay in school
  • 45:50 Farewell photos – Jason about the Duke student athlete and how Duke differs from other schools
  • 49:30 goodbye photos – We need to talk about the new # Brotherhood jerseys
  • 55:05 Goodbye and the Duke band is playing us out
