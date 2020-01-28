advertisement

At week 12 there was no shortage of medium-sized promotions. Which NCAA basketball players and teams stood out the most?

Best performance, team – Dayton Flyers

Dayton rolls on. The national team No. 7 looks like a real Final Four candidate, and they put a top notch feather in their cap this week. On Saturday, the Flyers defeated Atlantic 10’s fellow Richmond 87-79 on the road.

Dayton went to the Robbins Center and did the business. Star Obi Toppin ended the race with 24 points (9-15 shots), 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

His criminal partner, the underestimated Jordan Crutcher, created an almost triple double stat line of 24 points (with 8-12 shots and 4-7 out of three on Toppin), eight rebounds, seven team-level assists and one team-high two steals.

The couple were everywhere, played games all over the court, and proved that Richmond, Duquesne, Rhode Island, Saint Louis and VCU couldn’t stop them, even though they are all relatively impressive teams. The A10 is a deep league this year, the deepest in a long time, but Dayton must be seen as the overwhelming favorite until someone proves otherwise.

The Flyers have now won nine times in a row. Their only losses went to Kansas and Colorado, both of which ended up in neutral places. If they are able to lead the table in a strong A10, their starting point in the NCAA tournament is better.

