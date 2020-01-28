advertisement

Basketball is a make-or-miss game, but the quality of an NCAA basketball misdemeanor can be a major factor in a team’s success.

The best NCAA basketball crimes tend not only to shoot, but also to take good shots. The analysis page Dribble Handoff offers a valuable tool with which the shot quality (or the shot selection) of a team can be assessed.

(Credit to Dribble Handoff, Hoop-Math and KenPom for Statistics and Loyola Ramblers and ESPN for GIFS)

The tool, called “ShotQ”, is defined by the website as an “innovative and proprietary metric” that quantifies the team’s offensive and defensive shot quality. It is not clear what exactly goes into this metric, but there are a few basic things to assume. like the preference for 3-pointers over medium-range shots and catch-and-shoot jumpers over off-the-dribble.

The data is available for the current 2019-20 season and compares a team’s ShotQ and effective field goal percentage (eFG%). It is worth diving into some of the most important snack bars of the season so far (as of January 25, 2018).

Top 10 teams in offensive shot quality

1.Loyola Chicago

2. Penn

Third Dayton

4. McNeese St

5. Belmont

6. Stanford

7th Gonzaga

8. Abilene Christian

9. Boise State

10. Princeton

Other notable:

19. BYU

20. Villanova

25. Michigan

88. Kansas

Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago is unlikely to make another Final Four run this season, but Porter Moser’s squad should be commended for its shot quality. The Ramblers haven’t played that many threes in recent years (327, 302, 229). The strong shot selection seems to be due to the fact that the shots get close to the basket.

Loyola is currently fifth nationwide (56.4%) and finished 24th and 12th in the past two seasons. Although this interior efficiency has increased the eFG% rankings in places 4, 21 and 7, the offenses have not broken the top 50 in KenPom overall (62nd place in the Final Four season 2017/18).

Why? The walkers were the midfielders in areas other than basketball shooting, such as sales and offensive rebounds. Loyola both turned the ball over more than his peers and completely abandoned the offensive glass. Moser’s teams finished 351, 348 and 332 in an offensive rebound in the last three seasons, which significantly reduced the team’s offensive efficiency.

However, this was certainly a strategic decision by Moser, who appreciated appreciating the opportunities for defense and transition from an offensive upturn. Although this has significantly hindered the offensive end of the floor, this approach has likely benefited the team’s defensive efficiency. The compromise could well be worthwhile.

