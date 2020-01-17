advertisement

Dayton was the dominant team in the Atlantic 10 basketball season 2019-20. How do the other teams get into the conference game with a few games?

In the preparatory discussions for Atlantic 10 basketball, there were three teams that were considered superior – VCU (favorite for the league win in the preparatory season), Dayton and Davidson. Like most predictions before the start of the season, things didn’t go as planned.

The flyers were fantastic and nationwide in the top 15 with a 15-2 overall rank. The rams are solid overall, but not necessarily at the expected level. As for the wildcats, it wasn’t a disaster compared to expectations.

But the A-10 is more than these three programs. There are currently 11 other programs with very different seasons. In the non-conference, both Duquesne and George Mason remained almost undefeated, while teams like Richmond, Rhode Island and Saint Louis posted some top-class victories. Even La Salle and UMass did some nice things before the conference game.

But now it’s the first phase of the league action where the Atlantic 10 is able to get multiple offers for the NCAA tournament, possibly 3-4 depending on how it’s going. But the middle and lower division teams are already playing against spoilers. You want to avoid the last four places in the overall ranking and have to play in the first round of the conference tournament.

With 4-5 conference games that were completed before the start of the matchups at the weekend, there are 10 clear levels in the Atlantic. Here’s a look at where all 14 programs are currently.

