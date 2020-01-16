advertisement

TOWANDA, Pa. – A shop owner in Bradford County is asking for help from the community after the theft of a sign during the day.

Colleen Pozzi owns C&B Unique Boutique near Main Street in the center of Towanda. To attract more pedestrians, she puts out a sign every day with advertisements for her store. It was stolen Saturday afternoon.

In surveillance video you see a man placing the billboard in the trunk of a maroon Toyota Prius.

advertisement

Pozzi says she saw the man and two others hanging around the board earlier that afternoon. When she went to remove it from the pole, it was gone.

“At 15.15 my cousin and her boyfriend and I came to the store to leave our things and there were a few boys on the corner and when we went back, the boys were gone and so was my sign,” said Pozzi. “If I get it back, I won’t file a single complaint, I won’t ask any questions, nothing at all, as long as it’s in the same state it was. It was brand new.”

This is a small theft for the Towanda police to investigate, but Pozzi says it is the principle that someone accepts something of sentimental value.

“The sign itself was $ 262. I got it just before Christmas this year. I only had it one week before use. I would take it out every morning. I connected it to the post on the corner,” Pozzi said. “Why do they want a company sign with my name on it? I just don’t understand that.”

There are other cameras in the area and the Towanda police are working on collecting that video to better identify the people involved. If you know them or have surveillance cameras that point to the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street, call the Towanda police at 607-738-9538.

41.767575

-76.442719

.

advertisement