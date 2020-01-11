advertisement

Visitors participating in the interactive tour at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary resort. Courtesy, Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

A few minutes and miles west of Kochrane, on a descent overlooking the snow-capped mountains, a large family of sorts has found a home.

Snowy fields and clippings of trees are so close to nature that there can be 29 wolf dogs at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. These mixed animals have anywhere from 20 to 90 percent wolf content, which makes life in the wild or united in an inaccessible home. These are neither completely wild animals nor pets.

“It’s the same reason a captive-born wolf can’t be released back into the wilderness. Because they’re not wild animals. When they’re born in nature, they’ll learn everything from their pack. They’re learning to hunt, they are learning to stay away from people. They are actually staying with their pack until they are several years old, basically learning how to be a wolf, “said Alyx Harris, manager of Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary.

Visitors check out some of the werewolf at an enclosure at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Courtesy, Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

“You will put dog content in the population of wild wolves, so that is obviously a big issue. But also, they will not survive. They have instinctive behaviors that are likely to be feared by humans, but also are fed by humans. They were not born into a pack of wild wolves, so they will have no way of surviving. “

The consecration began in 2011 with a closing near Seebe. Georgina De Caigny had grown up in the area and was involved in rescuing stray dogs. She got her first introduction to the werewolf while working on a Canmore sled dog dish. She adopted her own in 2009 and two years later opened the sanctuary. In 2015, it transferred Yamnuska to its current location – a 160-acre parcel north of Hwy 1A.

There are currently 11 closures and they add from one to two per year, depending on funding. “We’re running out of space, not in the sense of the actual land, but it should be possible for us to go back there, to go back there. Also the tree cover is a big thing. So we’re probably going to slow down a little bit future enclosures, ”Harris said.

One of the wolf dogs at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Courtesy Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

The nonprofit, which operates with money from admission fees, gift shop purchases and donations, promotes responsible ownership by educating the public about the unique challenges of raising wolf dogs. They are instinctively afraid, have a big booty machine, will not want to be trapped in small spaces, and can be devastating when in place.

“The more wolf content, the more extreme it can be. So breaking windows, going through walls. With your lower wolf content, it can mean chewing the bed or the table. That sort of thing,” said Harris.

“And fear is a big thing … so something like walking on a collar and caterpillar can be impossible even though you have trained them to do so.”

“I bet a lot of times people come here thinking a wolf would be a really cute animal, but they get away with realizing that this is a very big way for a commitment.”

The catch used for incoming tours at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary. Courtesy, Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary

The sanctuary also oversees the rescue and safe shelter of wolf dogs that have been neglected, abandoned or captured. Some are in dire straits when they arrive, such as Horton, who was captured along with 200 other dogs by a property near the Milk River. He was neglected and chained and, five years later, he is still among the most feared and reserved in the sanctuary.

Some of the wolves have teamed up with people and they become ambassadors for the facility. Three waste companions – Quinn, Grizz and Aspen – have been at Yamnuska since 2016 after moving from an organization in Idaho. The trio – the Engadine package – are part of an introductory tour of the facility. Visitors have been introduced to all three by a viewing platform contained in their enclosure. A guide talks about their behaviors and personalities. Guests are given the opportunity to throw small pieces of frozen meat out to the wolves, who eat between four and six pounds of food a day.

Scott tour guide with Mawko, one of the wolf dogs who acts as an ambassador at the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary.

Another ambassador, Mawko, occasionally gets out to meet visitors. If she is feeling it, she will stroll around acknowledging strips and strokes. If really comfortable with the crowd, it can even sink to the ground, roll over its back, placing all fours in the air to get belly scratches.

“She’s really exceptional. If I brought my dog ​​here, with an unknown crowd, I don’t think (he would) do that. Mawko is really special,” said handler Scott.

The sanctuary also runs interactive tours four times a day, in which visitors can get inside a siege for a close encounter. It is an extraordinary experience that the books last weeks.

But you can just do the Sanctuary Journey alone. There are interpretive signs profiling the wolves at each enclosure, where they came from and what their wolf content is. There is also a sticky goat pen and a sign indicating that they are friends, not food. These animals have also been captured or surrendered.

Go to http://www.yamnuskawolfdogsanctuary.com or call 403-542-4594 to book a tour or get more information.

