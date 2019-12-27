advertisement

Davy Russell is in Limerick for the second day of the Christmas campaign with Fury Road and rides four times for the former champion jockey.

Fury Road has to prevail in the second-class Lyons Jaguar Novice Hurdle featured, and one thing is certain that he has to work a lot harder for this model race than for his last one.

The Gigginstown newbie had a lucrative gallop round with a odds of 1 to 25 when the Monksfield hurdle in Navan only gave three runners last month.

advertisement

This means that Fury Road has received a third-class penalty for a competition with an illustrious plaque in recent years.

Faugheen (2013), Martello Tower (2014) and Penhill (2016) all won at the Cheltenham Festival.

High standard

Willie Mullins has four of the ten candidates this time and Vis Ta Loi was impressed the last time he won in Cork. However, Fury Road seems ready to set a high standard.

Mullins’ top bumper winner Colreevy should play a similar role in a later hurdle, especially since she was half a mile from her previous assignment on flights in Cork.

The master coach gives Ciel de Neige a third start in the opening race and an official mark of 135 makes it difficult for the McManus runner to resist.

Ciel de Neige did his best in the final phase of a valuable handicap behind the stable mate Janidil in the Fairyhouse.

Expensive purchase

Gigginstown rides in the bumper three times, including Mr Lingo’s expensive purchase for trainer Gordon Elliott.

Bob Lingo’s brother won a point to point in 2017, after which he was bought for £ 250,000. The fact that he hasn’t been seen since then suggests that things were far from smooth for him.

Under these circumstances, the baptism of fire, a point winner in April and a son of Jeremy, could be the answer under very mild conditions.

advertisement