WASHINGTON – The Davos Economic Summit last week became a climate conference. Both politicians and business felt really under pressure at this year’s meeting in the mountain village to take the crisis seriously.

However, the annual summit ended with little consensus on the scale and urgency of the climate threat. Disagreements over how to save the planet without disrupting the economy grew even greater among global business and political elites.

On the first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 21, President Donald Trump launched a barely veiled attack against climate activists and called them “prophets of doom”.

He also promotes America’s “virtually unlimited energy reserves” from fossil fuels, liquefied natural gas, clean coal, nuclear power, and gas hydrate technologies.

“While many European countries are struggling with crippled energy costs, the American energy revolution saves American families $ 2,500 a year,” he said, adding that the United States no longer depends on imported energy from “hostile nations.”

During his speech, Trump criticized climate alarmists without directly mentioning one of the notable activists in Davos, including the Swedish teenage girl Greta Thunberg.

The 17-year-old activist Thunberg, who has recently become famous, was one of the most prominent participants in this year’s summit.

“She hit me in Time Magazine,” Trump said, referring to Thunberg being named Person of the Year in 2019. He also said he “loved” seeing her speak.

At a press conference in Davos, Trump asked if he still thought climate change was a hoax: “No, not everyone.”

But he doubted the scale of the crisis.

“I think aspects of it are. I think there are some people – they have brought it to a level that, as you know, is unrealistic to the point where you can no longer live your life. “

“We have to do something against other continents,” he added. “You have another continent where the fumes are rising to a level you can’t believe. I mean, I think Greta should focus on those places.”

Companies are pushing for the climate

In Davos, some bankers opposed the idea that Wall Street should take the lead in the climate fight.

“I don’t want to be the sharp end of the spear,” said Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, a panel in Davos. “We don’t want to be the person who dictates winners and losers.”

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said in a separate panel that his company would not stop raising money for a fossil fuel company, but “would try to raise capital for companies that support the transition to a more carbon neutral world.” ,

And there were some other executives who also argued that climate activists ignored the importance of economic growth and the need to invest more in fossil fuels, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Larry Fink, CEO of Black Rock, the world’s largest wealth manager, said in Davos that his company placed sustainability at the center of its investment strategy.

During a panel discussion on January 23, former US Vice President and longtime climate activist Al Gore compared the scale of the crisis to famous battles in history and found that the crisis was “much worse” than many people thought.

Thunberg and other young climate activists who took part in the forum called on those responsible to stop investing in traditional fuels. They have asked all companies, banks, institutions and governments to immediately stop investing in fossil fuel exploration and production. They have also called for the subsidies to end and to be completely separated from fossil fuels.

On the last day of the summit, Thunberg reproached Davos for not taking the climate crisis seriously.

“Before we came here we had some requests for this WEF and of course these requests were completely ignored. We expected no less, ”she told reporters on January 24, before marching through the streets of Davos with dozens of young activists.

Mnuchin criticizes young activists

While Trump took an indirect approach to combating climate change in Davos, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin directly attacked the young activist because she said she should stop using fossil fuels.

“After studying economics, she can explain that to us,” he said on January 23 during a press conference in Davos.

In response to Mnuchin, Thunberg said on Twitter, “No university degree in economics is required” to understand that current subsidies and investments in fossil fuels and the remaining carbon budget “don’t match”.

The move to a 100 percent renewable U.S. power grid will cost up to $ 4.5 trillion in the next 10 to 20 years, according to a report by energy consulting and research firm Wood Mackenzie. The company estimates that approximately 1,600 gigawatts of new wind and solar capacity will be needed to replace all fossil fuel generation in the United States.

While climate change was high on the agenda of this year’s forum, no one has developed plans to offset the cost of decarbonizing those who will do it the most harm, said Philip Stephens, chief political commentator at the Financial Times.

“These are the voters that Mr. Trump spoke to in Davos,” he wrote in his column on January 24.

“A large number of voters view green politics with the same prism as Mr. Trump – something wealthy globalists inflict on the poor if they don’t hop from continent to continent with their private jets,” he added.

