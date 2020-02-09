advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr’s instructions for Andrew Wiggins before his first game at Golden State were simple and basic: Sprint the floor.

No requirements or rules for recordings. Just a good old hustle and bustle.

“I told him,” No matter what happens, you have to sprint the ground in both directions, “said Kerr, after Wiggins scored 24 points in his impressive Warriors debut on Saturday night, a 125-120 loss to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.

James relied on his support to carry the load until he heated up in the second half and finished with 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Wiggins shot 8 for 12 with three 3-pointers and identified five of the 15 warrior thefts. Golden State acquired it from the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman before Thursday.

Kerr also appreciated that Wiggins defended James, “and could at least keep up physically.”

“It’s the most difficult position to protect in the NBA these days,” said Kerr.

Wiggins knew that his job at night # 1 was to “compete” and focus on basic basketball playing. Now he’s ready for a fresh start in the west with sunny California weather and Stephen Curry as a cheerleader on the sidelines while the two-time MVP works back from a broken left hand.

“I thought it would be a blessing if it happened,” said Wiggins. “… This whole thing didn’t really feel real until they announced my name.”

Avery Bradley added 21 points with five three points and Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles on a night the Warriors Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since then honored the fatal accident January 26 in Southern California.

The Lakers, who had lost three of their previous five, including a 121-11 home loss to Houston on Thursday, attempted to retreat in the third game against the New-Look Warriors.

Marquese Chriss shot 12 for 15 on the way to 26 points and secured nine rebounds for the Warriors, who were 3–13 behind Eric Paschalls Dunk, 116-111 behind. Ky Bowman contributed 10 assists and Jordan Poole scored 19 points from the bank.

The addition of Wiggins meant a lot for the young core of Golden State, who is still in the league’s last place at 12-41.

“That’s who he is,” said Chriss. “He is one of those people you could call a professional scorer.”

BRYANT TRIBUTE

A 24-second moment of silence fell for the nine victims of the helicopter crash, who were honored on the video board in the Chase Center. All fans received a black Bryant t-shirt with the numbers 8 and 24 and Giannas 2.

Before the game, nine rays of light were emitted from the field.

Kerr admires James for saying that he will continue Bryant’s legacy.

“You’re talking about two of the greatest players in the history of the game. LeBron does it already. He did that most of his career, ”said Kerr. “When he established himself as one of the best, he continued the legacy of previous greats. This is how this league works. Tonight it will be very emotional for all of us to honor Kobe. “

“… It’s amazing how lossy he is, even for those of us who didn’t know him very well. Everything just feels hollow. We mourn Kobe and Gianna and the other families involved. It’s something that doesn’t get easier straight away. “

SMALL TUMBLE

Just as he finished his extensive pre-game stretching in the locker room, James fell backwards and onto the floor. Everything was in order. “Breaking news … LeBron out,” said King James with a smile after jumping straight to his feet and going to the yard to shoot.

James made seven sales.

WELCOME BACK

The Warriors hung three posters at the entrance to the Lakers’ locker room and welcomed former Golden State players JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins ​​and Quinn Cook. Kerr and McGee caught up near the Warriors’ locker room just before the game.

A photo of Cook and Cousins ​​was also shown on the screen at the end of the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers shot 59.1% in the first quarter, doing 5 out of 7 3s. They finished 14 for 29 from deep. … The bank scored 41 points, 12 from Dwight Howard and 11 from Rondo district. … L.A. has won 14 times on the road against the Western Conference and is 16-1 against West from Staples Center.

Warrior: Despite all the changes, Golden State’s fifth starter was still listed as TBD before the game – not seen often – although Kerr had said it would be Bowman. … Golden State’s guards Zach Norvell Jr. and Jeremy Pargo signed to 10 day contracts. The Warriors had already added Chriss and Bowman on Friday by switching their two-way contracts. … Injured Splash Brother Klay Thompson celebrated his 30th birthday and waved when he appeared on the board in the fourth quarter. … Golden State had won 12 of the last 13 home meetings with the Lakers and 10 of the 13 in total.

NEXT

Lakers: hosts Phoenix on Monday.

Warriors: Host Heat on Monday after winning the last five games against Miami at home, but having lost two in a row.

