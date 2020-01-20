advertisement

Founded by Jonathan King, the former participant, the company will premiere four documentaries at Sundance.

The director of “An Inconvenient Truth”, Davis Guggenheim, and Jonathan King, former entrant, have launched Concordia Studio, a nonfiction and television production company that will premiere four documentaries at the Sundance Film Festival 2020.

The studio is launched in collaboration with Emerson Collective, founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.

advertisement

“We worked hard for two years waiting for the right moment to announce our new studio,” said Guggenheim, who will serve as Chief Creative Officer, Nonfiction. “Our strength is a small group of executives who are committed to great storytelling with the best filmmakers.”

Concordia also offers a scholarship program for Artists in Residence, led by former Sundance Documentary Fund director Rahdi Taylor. The grant is intended to promote the creative development of various documentary filmmakers in the United States who demonstrate talent, voice and commitment to story-driven non-fiction.

connected

connected

The first fellows included Bing Liu, director of the Oscar-nominated Rust Belt documentary “Minding the Gap”, and Garrett Bradley, director of the short film “America” ​​nominated for the International Documentary Association Award, as well as the upcoming Sundance premiere “Time”. “

The four Concordia films on Sundance are Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s “Boys State” on a sham government program for 17-year-old boys from Texas. Bradley’s “time” following the struggle of a matriarch and modern abolitionist to keep her family together as she struggles for her husband’s release; Ramona S. Diaz “A Thousand Cuts” on a Philippine Journalist’s Fight for Truth and Democracy under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Regime; and “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”, Bill and Turner Ross’ pliable portrait of a Las Vegas pub on their last business night.

The Concordia titles make up a quarter of the domestic documentaries in the Sundance competition.

The company also produced and financed Laura Nix ‘short run movie “Walk Run Cha-Cha”.

The non-fiction department is led by the president of non-fiction, Jonathan Silberberg (“Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory”), the EPP for non-fiction and the series Nicole Stott (“Searching for Sugar Man”) and the EPP for non-fiction for production and operation, Shannon Dill, directed. Free Solo ”).

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement