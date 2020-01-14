advertisement

Davina McCall dropped a bomb on one of The Masked Singer’s acts.

ITV’s wacky new series sees a line of celebrities compete for the best musical performance while hiding behind masks and costumes.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong in order to avoid the elimination and the revelation of their identity.

Appearing on ITV This Morning, Davina has let slip that an act hides a big surprise.

She explained: “You will have a moment, I don’t know which episode it is, it could be four or five, where someone is holding back.

“I mean I have goosebumps talking about it.

“There was a moment in one of the shows where our wall went” What ?! “Suddenly that voice came out and we were like” Woah! “”

Meanwhile, Davina revealed the efforts needed to keep the identities of celebrities secret.

She shared: “They arrive in blackened cars, they go to the back. When I’m dropped off, I’m not allowed to go past a certain point.

“And when they come out of their locker room, they have a visor and it says not to talk to me.”

Davina continued: “The level of secrecy is insane. Celebrities and judges and presenters were always separated in two completely different areas.

“Very few people in the entire crew, among all the cameramen and floor managers, knew their true identity.”

And asked her if she had ever participated as a candidate, what would be her character costume, Davina joked: “Obviously, a cougar. A very tight costume.”

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday evening on ITV.

The 90-minute episode will see the next five mystery celebrities play for the second time: Daisy, Fox, Monster, Octopus and Tree.

At the end of the episode, one of them will see his true identity revealed.

