While a late strike by David Wotherspoon ensured a deserved victory, the final days of the transfer window took on added importance for St Johnstone supporters.

The build-up to this match was overshadowed by the departure of top scorer Matty Kennedy to Aberdeen for £ 70,000 and manager Tommy Wright made public his dissatisfaction with the club’s signing strategy.

With midfielder Murray Davidson absent with a broken arm, loaned Anthony Ralston unable to cope with his parent club, Michael O’Halloran touch and go and a hamstring injury in the first half excluding Drey Wright, the Northern Irishman hopes for replacement before Wednesday’s visit by defending Celtic champions and weekend clash with Hearts.

He predicts that McDiarmid Park’s power will step up negotiations to bring in Jamie McCart from Inverness Caley Thistle after the defender signs a pre-contract.

And now a midfielder has also appeared on Wright’s wish list.

Another midfielder, Wotherspoon, helped create a win that drew Saints in points with Killie, seventh, and opened a nine-point spread over Hearts, the lowest club.

It was nothing more than what Saints deserved against a team that lost seven games under the leadership of manager Alex Dyer, with Wotherspoon and the ever-impressive Ali McCann dominating the middle of the park in set 3-5 -2 of Wright.

While Wotherspoon supported Michael O’Halloran and Danny Swanson to close the gap left by Kennedy’s departure, he understood the desire for an ambitious manager of fresh faces.

“He wants to push us forward and he wants to put us back in the top six,” said the former Hibs player.

“If he feels he needs numbers in the locker room, that’s how he feels.

“He has shown what he wants and that is what he has done in recent years with the club.”

Wotherspoon’s controlled volley in the 83rd minute from the edge of the box slipped into the corner to highlight the character in the Perth locker room.

After McCann regrouped a superb seventh minute performance from winger Scott Tanser at home, the Saints were shaken by a controversial penalty from referee Alan Muir.

While Callum Booth was guilty of being hijacked by Chris Burke, initial contact appeared to be outside the area and Wright called it a bad call by referee Alan Muir. Veteran winger Killie ignored the fury of converting in style.

“These decisions go against you but we have rebounded. It shows our mindset that we can find the results we need, “said Wotherspoon, who relishes the prospect of competing in Celtic.

His compatriot McCann’s goal was the precursor to another mature performance and Wotherspoon is one of his growing group of admirers.

“He’s great. Ali is getting stronger.

“At the start of the season, he wanted to show himself. He managed to start and took the bull by the horns.

“He has great strength and determination, and he has also achieved the goal he deserves.”

Another of Wright’s young hopefuls, Callum Hendry, again made an impact on the bench, forcing a superb save from Killie goalkeeper Jan Koprivec to deflect a free kick 25 yards to the top corner.

In the first half, Perth goalkeeper Zander Clark got his corn the same way with a late save to frustrate Burke.

His manager joined the full-time celebrations on the field and congratulated his players for bouncing back from a midweek defeat at Livingston.

Reflecting on the fallout from the frustration expressed at the dilution of his managerial authority, Wright stood firm.

And the team’s result and performance underscored its enduring value for the Perth club in its 301st game at the helm.

“What I’ve always tried to do is take care of my club and speak passionately about my club,” said Wright, whose starting lineup included five local players.

“I said what I said. I will not repeat it.

“Sometimes we could be more proactive than reactive. We are waiting for the last seven days out of the window.

“But listen, I have said enough. I think one of my school reports said that I talked too much and that I was a little disruptive in class.

“So maybe I ruffled a few feathers, but hey.

“After losing on Wednesday, it was important that we get three points.

“It puts us on par with Kilmarnock and ahead of Ross County now and nine points from last and five from 11th, so it was a good day all around.

“We are trying to bring in McCart and we are trying to bring in a midfielder to replace Murray.

“I don’t know how long Drey will be away. O’Halloran has a chance for Wednesday.

“But we need bodies.”

