advertisement

St. Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon does more than enjoy the glory of the Scottish Cup.

The journey to create new memories for the 2014 winner begins against Morton at McDiarmid Park tomorrow afternoon, with former teammate Chris Millar trying to stop him at the first crossing.

“This is my seventh season and we were very successful at that time,” said Wotherspoon. “It was great.

advertisement

“I’m sure the fans will be very happy with the way the decade has gone.

“My first game was Rosenborg and I couldn’t have asked for more. But I felt like there were still better things to come, and that turned out to be the case to win the cup.

“It was great to be part of a special season for this club.

“Not many of us stay here on the final cup team. I am sure that over the years, as far as birthdays are concerned, we will continue to meet.

“But for me, I’m still focusing on what we’re doing right now and our next game is in the cup against Midgey’s Morton.

“I’m sure he will be really looking forward to coming back here.

“He was a great character off the field and he always left everything on the field.

“He played the heart on his sleeve and his presence in the locker room was crucial.”

Wotherspoon added, “He’s a big boy and it was sad when he left because he was a big part of the locker room.

“It was a really strong group. There were a lot of older pros who kept things together. There was such a good team spirit and that is what allowed us to cross this year, while having very good players.

“It was our time. It was fate. “

advertisement