An emotional David Warner has made an impressive return to international cricket by winning his third Allan Border medal and completing a single poll ahead of Steve Smith.

The two were not allowed to represent Australia for a year after the sandpaper scandal in 2018 and did not return to the national team until June.

Thanks to the outstanding performances at the World Cup and in Australian home summer, Warner (194) was able to clear Smith (193) on the exciting Monday night at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium.

Last year’s medalist Pat Cummins (185) finished 12 months in all formats to round out the top 3.

Warner’s triumph goes hand in hand with his AB medals from 2016 and 2017. The three wins brought him into rare company, only one behind the four-time winners Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

Cricket observers in Australia and England, however, wondered how he did it given the huge Ashes hole in his 2019 resume.

Warner was so heavily dominated by Englishman Stuart Broad in the five-test series that some feared his career was over.

The 33-year-old admitted that because of this, he could no longer win top prices.

“I had absolutely terrible ashes. I didn’t really think I was an opportunity, ”Warner told reporters.

But his victory still gave the feeling. Warner got emotional when he gave his acceptance speech, especially when it came to mentioning his family and wife Candice.

“There were a couple of tough times when my wife and Candice had two miscarriages – there were a lot of things in my life that weren’t cricket,” Warner said.

“Since I didn’t have cricket there, I had to figure out what would be best for me.”

Then he started the thank you and struggled to keep it together.

“I’m obviously amazed at it, it was pretty challenging …” he said. “It’s hard to determine where to start, but I thank Cricket Australia for the opportunity. Belinda Clark, Kevin Roberts, Justin Langer – are really working to reintegrate us into the cricket family … Thank you once for that.

“The way Finchy and Painey accepted us and were always in touch with us. And I really want to thank my home club Randwick-Petersham for giving me the opportunity to play cricket out there. I recognized a lot of things in this free time that we don’t really understand or recognize when in this bubble there was the meaning of the smile on the faces that we bring to people.

“In order to go back there and be integrated into the base again, play cricket again and smile at people’s faces, it helped me to get where I am today, because without what I always dreamed of It really hurt that I took cricket away from you.

“My mother and father, I know I’ve let you down a lot in the past, but you always stay by my side and I really appreciate that and my brother.

“My wife, my skirt, I don’t know what could ever break you, you are absolutely fantastic, you are an inspiration not only for me but also for the girls. It is difficult for a man to get up here and many nice words to say about people, but you always seem to get the best out of me and the kindness of my heart. I can’t thank you enough for what you do for me and our family. I love you very much. “

The other highest individual award for the Australian cricket went to the all-rounder for women, Ellyse Perry, who received her third Belinda Clark Award with 161 votes.

Perry’s dominant Ashes series has boosted her eight votes ahead of last year’s Alyssa Healy (153). Jess Jonassen finished third with 89. “I am incredibly flattered. You’ve seen posts across the squad for the past 12 months, it has been incredible from so many players, “said Perry.” It’s always nice to know that you’ve made an impact. “Warner also received the Twenty20 international award. , while Marnus Labuschange has been rewarded for his impressive consistency since the Ashes Lord contested the match to win his first test player of the year.

Limited Overs captain Aaron Finch (38 votes) landed in front of ax batsman Usman Khawaja (33) for ODI player of the year.

Warner’s success concludes a significant repayment story: The aggressive opening batsman at Cricket Australia is no longer allowed to take the lead after the ball manipulation saga in Cape Town.

The 33-year-old looted bowling attacks during the World Cup and ended the tournament with 647 runs with an average of 71.88. A run behind Indian starter Rohit Sharma was the tournament’s top scorer.

Warner struggled to keep the ashes alive before he made up for it with a dominant home summer underlined by a 335 record against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval.

Smith was the opposite as he was untouchable with 774 runs from just four tests against England, but remained below his absolute best on return to the Australian coast and did not achieve a century in five tests.

For other awards, former Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has chosen the men’s home player of the year, and Wes Agar has picked up the young Bradman cricketer.

WINNERS OF THE AUSTRALIAN CRICKET AWARDS

Allan border medal: David Warner

Belinda Clark Award: Ellyse Perry

Test player of the year: Marnus Labuschagne

One-day international: Aaron Finch

T20 international of the year: David Warner

ODI player of the year: Alyssa Healy

T20 international women of the year: Alyssa Healy

Local Player of the Year: Shaun Marsh and Molly Strano

Bradman cricket players for young men: Wes agar

Betty Wilson cricket player for young women: Tayla Vlaeminck

