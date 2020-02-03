advertisement

The Chicago Fire on Wednesday night will prove to be an extremely powerful episode for a number of reasons. You’ll see a daring rescue, more relationship stories, and then a legend guest appearance in David Selby. The actor, best known for his work on Dark Shadows and Falcon Crest, appears as a special guest on Wednesday – and all signs indicate that he is ready to emotionally influence a number of people.

While details on certain aspects of Selby’s role are not yet known. We at least know his name (Tim Larson) and the character spends time with (Sylvie Brett). We recently had the opportunity to talk to Selby about his experience on the show, his career, and what he wanted to do next.

CarterMatt – What was it like to be in Chicago and on set?

David Selby – It was great. I’ve been to Chicago a lot in my career, once in a while. I did a lot of theater. Shoot Chicago Fire … it was very special. When I read the script, I knew I had to do it. If I read it again, it will only increase. It touched me and I felt that it was something I had to do. This article is about how Chicagoers support each other, and I found that out. I’m not going to politicize that, but in our day and age with all the things I see in the world with all the divisions, it was so wonderful that this city said, “We’re moving in together.”

In this episode, this man (I’m playing) is going through this life-changing event and the community is helping him to keep up with what he’s going through.

In addition, several members of the crew came up to me and said, “David, do you remember when we did this show together?” (Laughing). You had a wonderful family. You have been working on a series for so long that you know everyone. I was there for a week but felt like a family member. It was so beautiful.

At this point in your career, are you mainly looking for things that you have a personal connection with?

I do. Especially when I’m doing theater. I think it’s very special when you contact it. There was a good arc in the story for this character. He’s not in every scene, but the scenes he is in are important. Follow them until it ends when they all pull together. He is very touched by it and I was very touched by it.

I am very blessed and I still enjoy doing what I do. It’s really wonderful when you see something and say without question: “This is something I want to do.”

If you take on a role now, do you do it differently than ten or twenty years ago? Is there a change?

You get older and learn how important certain things are for you. You’re like “Oh my god” and that’s exactly what happened with this story. I knew what he was going through. Hopefully you will learn over the years (laughs). I’m not saying there is no more to learn, but the things you go through in your life add up. You can call these things to instruct you.

How will people who have been fans of you for so many years feel about this character?

We’ll see (laughs). I spoke to a friend recently and mentioned Chicago Fire. He said, “Oh my god, you won’t believe this – they are so important to me.” He was so excited! It meant a lot to him. That was great.

I don’t know how your story ends, but could you imagine that role is something you’d like to do again?

If they asked me, I would feel blessed. I don’t know what you would think of the character – he just moved from Montana to Chicago. I am not sure where they would go, but this is not my territory. Of course, the answer to the question of whether I would do it again is yes.

You are someone who has made more than 500 episodes of screenplay television and that’s a lot! I know that so many actors would faint at the thought of it. Would you still be interested in playing a regular role in a show?

If it’s a good role. I would even do it again if I felt it. I made Legion because of Noah Hawley a few years ago. I love his job! I enjoyed that. I still do a lot of theater – I am blessed this way. I made a film a few years ago called Back Fort that dealt with the problem of opiate addiction. It was a good story – a low budget film, but things like that don’t really matter.

Is love too strong a word? Well, I still love camaraderie. The family of it. How everyone works together, from all members of the crew to in front of and behind the camera.

I know very often that in the early stages of a career it is difficult to have a sense of perspective or a look back – but now, after what you’ve done, what’s the greatest thing you’ve learned? What did you do to take everything away?

I said the word a few minutes ago – blessed. Even when I think about this question, I get a bit emotional because of the writing, the blocking, the work and the people I met along the way. How it informs the person I am and I know that it has made me a better person. Whether I do it justice or not … I try. I want to live up to the trust that everyone has placed in me over the years. It was no different on this show.

I know what to be grateful for, especially that this episode of Chicago Fire was coming to me.

