advertisement

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Florida (AP) – David Olney, a folk singer who wrote songs recorded by Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, died of a heart attack while performing in Florida, his Sunday announced Publicist.

Jill Kettles said Olney was on stage at Santa Rosa Beach on Saturday when he was hit. He was 71 years old.

Olney, originally from Rhode Island, had been part of the music scene in Nashville, Tennessee for decades and had recorded more than 20 albums, according to a statement on his death posted on his website.

advertisement

He was performing on Saturday at the 30A Songwriters Festival. A biography on the festival website indicates that Olney incorporated a variety of styles into his music, including honky tonk and rock. His songs explored offbeat subjects such as the Nashville train disaster and New York Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto, the statement said.

Olney “tells wonderful stories, with characters clinging to the hope of living love,” said Harris in a statement included in the release.

advertisement