It will be Russell’s first film since “Joy” in 2015.

David O. Russell, director of “Silver Linings Playbook”, has received three Oscar nominations for best director and two for screenwriting in the past decade, and he is entering 2020 after having already starred in Margot Robbie and Christian Bale signed his next project with New Regency.

Little is known about the new film, but Variety reports that Russell would direct from his own screenplay. Collider reports that Michael B. Jordan has also joined the cast of the film, which features an unlikely partnership between a doctor and lawyer, while Russell also woos Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and frequent collaborator Robert De Niro. He plans to start production in April.

De Niro and Russell worked together on “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Hustle” and “Joy”.

Also on board is Matthew Budman, who produced Russell’s latest work, Jennifer Lawrence star “Joy” from 2015 and the black comedy “American Hustle” from 2013.

connected

connected

Russell received his first Oscar nominations in 2011 when “The Fighter” received seven nominations, including Best Film and Best Director. Mark Wahlberg plays the biopic about boxer Micky Ward.

Three of his next four films were also highly praised. Silver Linings Playbook, which Russell also wrote, received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Lawrence became the second youngest winner of the best actress when she won for her role as a depressed young widow in the film.

American Hustle, directed and co-written by Russell, received 10 Oscar nominations in 2014, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

“Joy” earned Lawrence an Oscar nomination for her title millionaire role and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy.

His fourth film in the last decade, “Accidental Love” from 2015, had a problematic production. Russell left the main actress of Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010 and it ended without his involvement. Russell is described by critics as a director and co-author under a pseudonym and has rejected the film.

Recent films produced by New Regency include “Little Women”, “The Lighthouse”, “Birdman”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Ad Astra”, “Widows”, “Assassin’s Creed” and “The Girl in the” spider web. “

Robbie received her second Oscar nomination for her supporting role in “Bombshell” this year. She plays Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey” on the DC Extended Universe, released last week.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.