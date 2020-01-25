advertisement

The Browns are six months from their first training camp under Kevin Stefanski. So the following could be forgotten at the end of July. But my choice for the player who benefits the most from a fresh start is a close end, David Njoku.

Stefanski prefers to involve tight ends in his offense. He was the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2019 when Kyle Rudolph intercepted 39 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns.

Rudolph had the biggest catch of the season for the Vikings in a piece named by Stefanski when he got an extra touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins ​​to stun the Saints in a wildcard playoff game on January 5.

Irv Smith Jr., also a Viking fan, got 36 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2019.

Tyler Conkin, the third tight end of the Vikings, got eight passes for 58 yards and no touchdowns.

Compare the Rudolph, Smith, and Conkin numbers to the Browns’ results. Todd Monken designed the offensive and head coach Freddie Kitchens called the games. Demetrius Harris was the leader with 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Rickey Seals-Jones had 14 grabs for 229 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Stephen Carlson 5/51/1, Njoku 5/41/1 and Pharaoh Brown with two catches for 27 yards.

Njoku, a choice from the first round in 2017, is the most talented team. He is also the quirkiest, to put it nicely. He has shown a remarkable ability to jump, highlight roll catches, and also drop passes as if he had frying pans on his hands instead of gloves.

Njoku missed 10 games in 2019 due to a broken wrist and subsequent surgery. Upon his return, he had a pass in a game against the Bengals on December 8 and was cautioned in the next two games for a dispute with Kitchens. He played against the Bengals in Cincinnati in the season finale, but was not given a pass.

Njoku laughed a day after the end of the season, a day after Kitchens was released, and said, “No comment,” when asked if he would benefit from a change of coach. Stefanski had not been hired. But he was already on the shortlist of candidates because he was a finalist in 2019.

“I will leave this past season where it was in the past and continue from there,” said Njoku. “Of course (I want to go back to the Browns). I love it here in Cleveland. I do.”

“Trials and difficulties don’t define a man. What defines him is what he does after that, after all of this, how he responds to it. So I, my confidence is still up to the ceiling. I am blessed to be here every day. You feel me It is a blessing to be in this building every day. I just take a little time, get back to work and go from there. “

Stefanski hired former Vikings wide receiver trainer Drew Petzing to train the Browns’ tight goals. Stefanski and Petzing worked together in Minnesota for six seasons.

Time will tell if Petzing can unlock Njoku’s talents. Njoku was inconsistent when Hue Jackson was also head coach.

Stefanski said on January 22 that he would have a personal meeting with recipient Odell Beckham Jr. on January 23.

“Then I can start formulating my expectations for Odell and for all of our players,” said Stefanski.

Stefanski did not say when he would meet Njoku. But if he can get Beckham and Njoku to engage in his “vision” of the team he wants – Stefanski uses the word vision a lot – the Browns are ahead of the time they ended in 2019 before Stefanski started his first Conducts training.

• Add the name of cornerback T.J. Carrie on the list of players who said in 2019 that the Browns had no leadership. But he doesn’t blame all Kitchens for that.

“I think leadership comes from all angles, not just the coaches,” Carrie said during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show. “Most of the time, I think the perception is wrong that leadership can only come from the elders or the veterans. “I think it’s an aspect where you can challenge yourself as a beginner to be a leader. And that can be a leader when it comes to putting energy into practice.

“You don’t always have to be a leader in people’s mindsets, but I think there have been times when leadership needs to be strengthened, and some of these times may have a big impact on the outcome of some of the practice during the week Results of victories and losses. “

Carrie played in all 16 games with six starts and one interception in 2019.

