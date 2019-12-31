advertisement

David Moyes promised not to get rid of West Ham a second time as he set about starting his “unfinished business” at the club.

Hammers owners David Sullivan and David Gold returned to Moyes 18 months after Manuel Pellegrini’s dismissal after deciding not to renew his contract.

Sullivan and Gold replaced Moyes with former Manchester City and Real Madrid boss Pellegrini, claiming they wanted a high-profile executive.

But after nine losses in twelve games and another relegation problem from West Ham, they had to turn their hand to the man who saved them two seasons before the fall.

Moyes insisted, however, that the owners were not eating modest cakes when they called him immediately after the 2-1 loss to Leicester.

“No, but what I would say is that it has shown quite a bit of class from the owners,” he said.

“I think sometimes they can be misunderstood. I have to say David Gold and David Sullivan were excellent.

“It was very easy when they called me and asked if I wanted to come back. I said I can’t wait.

“When that happened, it went very quickly. We haven’t talked about the past. We just talked about the team and what we have to do, in what position we are and everything went very well. “

Moyes led West Ham to 13th place after replacing Slaven Bilic as manager in November 2017.

Despite a promising end of the season, Sullivan and Gold had already set themselves the goal of luring Pellegrini out of his job in China.

“Do I feel like I haven’t finished? Definitely, ”added Moyes.

“I really enjoyed my time here last time. I felt like at the end of my time we had turned things around and taken a positive direction with the players, and I think the players would say that too.

“You really enjoyed the end of time here. Of course I would have liked to develop it and work from there, but it didn’t quite happen.

“Do I feel badly treated? No, I don’t because things were done as correctly as I wasn’t taken over and I was told that.

“I was disappointed with what I said before, but I still have a chance and I think that says a lot about the owners that they felt that the work I did with my staff was good enough to give me another opportunity.

“This time I will make sure there is no choice but to renew my contract in the future.”

Moyes confirmed that Alan Irvine would also return to West Ham as his assistant and that Stuart Pearce is being considered moving back to the coaching staff.

