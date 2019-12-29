advertisement

David Moyes is unlikely to return to West Ham. It is his job to save the club from relegation for the second time in three seasons. He has received an 18-month contract and will take office on Monday after Manuel Pellegrini’s dismissal.

Pellegrini was released 90 minutes after Leicester’s 1-2 home loss on Saturday, 18 months after replacing Moyes at the London stadium. He had survived a terrible run and had come under pressure before the defeat against a heavily turned team from Leicester put the finishing touches on the owners of West Ham, David Gold and David Sullivan.

Mario Husillos, an ally of Pellegrini, has also given up his role as football director after a series of mistakes in the transfer market.

West Ham is one point above the last three points. Due to the need for a quick fix, they have no managers in sight at other clubs and excluded bills for Eddie Howe [Bournemouth], Sean Dyche [Burnley] and Rafael Benítez [Dalian Yifang].

Moyes, who was associated with Everton at Goodison Park prior to Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment, has been unemployed since leaving West Ham after maintaining her in the 2017/18 season. He hoped he would sign a contract on Sunday to return long term, which means he will be responsible for Wednesday’s crucial home game against Bournemouth.

The former Everton manager did not leave West Ham on good terms. He was hired on a first six-month contract after Slaven Bilic was released in November 2017, and was assigned to keep West Ham in the Premier League.

While he had two games ahead of him, fans were unhappy with the team’s style of play and Moyes, who tried to convince the board that he was worthy of a long-term deal, stayed behind after discussing his treatment Had worried. West Ham started looking for a ‘high profile personality’ and Pellegrini was hired on a three year contract worth £ 7m a year.

Moyes has no resentment against West Ham and can rely on boardroom support. Gold, who is a big fan, thought it was a mistake to let Moyes go from the start and has been pushing for a reunion for some time. The problem in 2018 was that Sullivan, who has far more power than gold, had a different vision than Moyes and was looking for a manager who could play attractive football and attract exciting players.

But for Pellegrini, who was released after nine defeats in 13 league games, it didn’t work out.

While Moyes’ return may not go down well with fans who have been disappointed since moving to the London stadium, he can refer to how he revived Marko Arnautovic in his first phase, not to mention the fact that he was limited and worked with unbalanced squad.

West Ham calls for a manager to organize a leaky defense, and they need a more solid structure off the field. You need a manager with a record of the building pages; someone who gives them stability. Before the end of his first term in office, Moyes intended to mimic his success at Everton by turning West Ham into a top 8 club. He spoke about the need for better training opportunities and pushed for better control over contract signing. He wanted the club to do better in the transfer market.

Moyes, who could ask Alan Irvine, Chris Woods, and Stuart Pearce to be among his backroom staff, inherits a poorly performing squad. West Ham tried to be patient with Pellegrini, especially after losing Lukasz Fabianski to a serious hip injury in September, but the consecutive defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester over Christmas convinced the club to act.

The loss of Fabianski, who returned to Leicester in the goal, proved catastrophic. The goalkeeper’s substitute, Roberto Jiménez, showed a series of terrible events that destroyed the team’s self-confidence and raised doubts about Pellegrini’s judgment. Signing of Roberto’s free transfer last summer was thanks to Pellegrini, who handed over £ 100m in expenses in the summer of 2018, and Husillos.

Husillos, who was Pellegrini’s choice as football director rather than club director, has been under pressure for some time. Roberto is not the only newcomer to have a flop. Andriy Yarmolenko, a £ 17m buy from Borussia Dortmund, is for sale. Carlos Sánchez and Albian Ajeti have also disappointed. Sébastien Haller has struggled £ 45m since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, and Pellegrini’s insistence on signing Jack Wilshere for a free transfer failed. Wilshere is rarely fit, so West Ham’s sluggish midfield has no options. – Guardian

