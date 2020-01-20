advertisement

When it comes to birthday gifts, it normally follows that you are presenting a birthday gift to someone, not the other way around.

Of course, David Lynch has never been one to do things that you could call conventional. In fact, he is the opposite of the classics and his latest short film, ‘What Did Jack Do?’, Landed on Netflix today.

What is it, you wonder? Well, it’s a 17-minute black and white film where David Lynch interviews a Capuchin monkey who murdered someone and who is voiced by someone credited as Jack Cruz – IMDb has no record of them , so who knows? As you would expect from a short film made by the current David Lynch era, it’s surreal and there are no easy answers with.

Hello. Netflix has a new short film directed by David Lynch in which David Lynch questions a monkey who could be guilty of murder. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/TJzT9Fi9wf

– Scott Wampler ™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 20, 2020

The short film appears to be a few years old, premiered in 2017 and screened at the David Lynch Festival of Disruption in New York. More interestingly, though, it is said to be Netflix’s first move to try to get David Lynch into the fold. For some time now, there has been talk of Netflix talking to the legendary director and potentially producing one of his films, or even (whispering) about making another season of “ Twin Peaks ”.

Everything is in place on Netflix right now, if you want to try to wrap your brain around it.

