advertisement

The 17-minute film titled “What Did Jack Do?” (What did Jack do?) Is Netflix’s gift to Lynch fans on his 74th birthday.

David Lynch’s present to his fans on his 74th birthday today is a weird and fun 17-minute short called “What Did Jack Do?” That debuted on Netflix with a very tempting one-sentence summary: “In a locked down At the train station, a homicide officer interviews a tortured monkey. “

Recorded in grainy black and white, reminiscent of classic films from back then, and Lynch’s own feature film debut “Eraserhead” from 1977, in which Lynch plays a detective and questions the title of “Jack” about a murder investigation. in the typical darkened, windowless interrogation room. The turn? Jack is a fitting little monkey that actually speaks.

advertisement

As you would expect from Lynch, it is quite bizarre and troubling, but also very fun, whether on purpose or not.

It’s a strange thing in a movie that Netflix classifies as a crime game, but it really can’t be adequately worded and is best experienced in a non-summary form. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it will be one of the strangest things viewers can see at home on vacation today.

connected

connected

The monkey’s voice is referred to as “Jack Cruz”, but it is not clear who is really behind it. There’s also a waitress who shows up for a few seconds, played by Emily Stofle.

“What Did Jack Do?” Will require multiple considerations as to whether they make sense or just gaze at surrealism. (The story may or may not include a chicken called Toototabon. Classic Lynch.)

Netflix

In 2019, Lynch received an Academy Honorary Award, which was his very first Oscar win despite a history-packed resume.

His last major project was the revival series “Twin Peaks”, which was published in 2017 with great criticism. The series consisted of 18 episodes and ended in September 2017 with a two-part finale. There has been speculation as to whether there will be another season of “Twin Peaks”. Although Lynch didn’t deny the possibility of another season, he said it would be a fourth season that won’t air before 2021.

In the meantime, “What Did Jack Do?” Now be streamed on Netflix.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement