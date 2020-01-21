advertisement

David Lynch released a short film entitled “What Did Jack Do?” On his 74th birthday. In the Netflix abridged version, the master of the surreal interviews a talking monkey who may have committed murder.

The 17-minute short film “What Did Jack Do?” That Lynch wrote, directed, and edited was sent to the streamer on Monday without notice, and you can watch it now. It’s a stupid take on an old-fashioned film noir that was shot entirely in black and white. Lynch himself plays a detective who brings a monkey with a raincoat, suit and tie to a barbecue.

It’s an uproar from the first moment, and it’s even funnier when the monkey named Jack opens his mouth to defend himself. A person’s lips are roughly placed on the monkey’s face as he speaks in a robotic voice. He may know something about a chicken called Toototabon that turns out. Well, you just have to watch to find out.

“Are you calling me a liar,” Lynch says to the monkey. “I know why the chicken crossed the street.”

Lynch developed the film through his company Absurda. It is his first project since a short film from 2018 called “Ant Head” and the revival of his groundbreaking TV drama “Twin Peaks”, which was broadcast on Showtime in 2017. His last feature film was “Inland Empire” in 2006.

It’s no exaggeration to say that “Twin Peaks” has changed the face of television. It has proven that you can tell serious, surreal, narrative, character-based stories. You could also take risks. David Lynch has proven that you can shape the stories around interesting characters, explore the most everyday settings, and still create a fascinating story. “Twin Peaks” returns to season three in May, and since it went off the air 25 years ago, its legacy has only been reinforced by a series of shows that have inspired it, for better or for worse.

Northern Exposure

It wasn’t as scary as “Twin Peaks” – far from it – but “Northern Exposure” took some of its more healing elements. Nothing too exciting or strange happened, but that was the point. As with “Twin Peaks”, “Northern Exposure” was the relatively small life of the characters.

“X-Files”

Fox’s science fiction series isn’t exactly like “Twin Peaks,” but it’s hard to imagine that this show about FBI agents investigating strange crimes (sounds familiar) would have happened without them.

“Six Feet Under”

HBO’s funeral drama was more straightforward than “Twin Peaks”, but both shows attempted to explore death and the surreal aspects of life with some form of ease. “Twin Peaks” was (sometimes) rather supernatural, but both wanted to say something new about these topics and talked to the fans.

“Veronica Mars”

For some reason, in the early 2000s, we got a series of series that were essentially “twin peaks” but for a young audience. “Veronica Mars” had a similar premise – a teenage girl is murdered and someone has to find out who did it. Only in this case do we see Kristen Bell, a student who investigates crimes.

“Little lying beasts”

This is another murder drama from the 2000s. Based on a popular book series, “Pretty Little Liars” follows four girls who have moved in together after receiving all the news of the mysterious “A” who knows about her friend Alison’s murder and all her secrets. The violent mystery connects it to “twin peaks”, but the drama and camp in the suburbs make it fresh.

“The killing”

Both the Danish and the US series are based on a series of “Twin Peaks” elements: small town murder, youth murder, a deep insight into the characters’ intimate lives. But the US feels particularly inspired because it takes place in a world like ours, which differs only slightly. It provided great cinematic, narrative television.

“Gravity falls”

It’s strange to see a Disney Channel cartoon here, but I can’t speak enough to this show for fans of “Twin Peaks”. The twins Mabel and Dipper Pines move to the city of Gravity Falls and soon discover that not everything is as it seems. There are conspiracies in the city, supernatural demons, humor, horror and lots of current “Twin Peaks” references. Pay attention to the Kyle Maclachlan cameo during the series finale.

“Les Revenants”

This is Gothic, supernatural tension at its finest. This French drama series (adapted to US television with less than excellent results) shows a city where the dead suddenly return alive. It’s a little city drama, a supernatural mystery and a story of character all in one.

“Hannibal”

The books on which NBC’s “Hannibal” show is based appeared before or around the same time as “Twin Peaks”, but Bryan Fuller takes a completely different direction. “Hannibal” is less about the history and passion of the author Thomas Harris for serial killers, but more about psychology and symbolism. Watch one of the dream / fantasy sequences and see how they would fit David Lynch at home.

“Broadchurch” / “Gracepoint”

ITV’s “Broadchurch” and his American adaptation “Gracepoint” on Fox (both with David Tennant) are basically the same show, so we can summarize them here. Two detectives – a local and another trying to start over – are investigating a murder in a tiny seaside town. Yes, trying to solve the murder is a key aspect of the series, but how everyone in the city deals after the murder is ultimately more satisfying and exciting.

“True detective”

Like “Hannibal” and obviously “Twin Peaks”, HBO’s “True Detective” is obsessed with its aesthetics and mythology. It’s not so much about history, but about character travels and sublime dialogue. That was the case in season 1 anyway. We’re not talking about season 2.

“Wayward Pines”

The early trailers for “Wayward Pines” were almost too familiar to fans of “Twin Peaks”, but the show was able to distance itself because it welcomed its protagonist as a government agent less, at least in season 1. It’s much darker, more hopeless, and probably the most outrageous copycat on the list.

“Strange things”

Netflix’s success is based more on Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, but these creators have a lot in common with Lynch that fascinates them. King is particularly fond of exploring life in small towns affected by supernatural events and the violence that can tear people apart. “Stranger Things” is a story about children in the midst of a traumatic event and, unlike “Twin Peaks”, the central victim does not end dead. Others are not so lucky.

“Riverdale”

All you have to do is exchange a few key elements. Instead of Jason Blossom, it’s Laura Palmer. Instead of Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, it’s Donna, James and Audrey. As with “Twin Peaks”, I hope that ultimately it is not about who killed Jason, but continues to focus on his characters.

David Lynch’s television masterpiece has left a strong legacy for future television shows, whether good or bad

