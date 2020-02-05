advertisement

After Letterman joked about Tarantino in an episode of “The Late Show”, the director reportedly called him with a few explicit words.

Quentin Tarantino’s award-winning seasonal tour of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” comes to an end this week at the 92nd Academy Awards, at which the filmmaker’s ninth feature film is scheduled for 10 Oscars. Thanks to Brad Pitt for best supporting actor, “Hollywood” already has an Oscar in his pocket and could bring Tarantino his third award for best original screenplay. The director also happened to be a discussion topic at this week’s premiere of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” courtesy of Special Guest David Letterman. The former presenter of the “Late Show” surprised the late night presenters with a wild story about the time in which he angered Tarantino after mocking the director during a television interview.

“It was a guest on the show and her friend was someone [Tarantino] was out. Famous star, ”said Letterman. “And I said, ‘No, you are not with Quentin Tarantino. ‘And she said,’ Yes, yes, that’s me. ‘ And I said, ‘No, please tell me that is not true. ‘Now I’m kidding! I think the idea is that Quentin Tarantino is this movie business nerd that you could use to get movies out of business. He was a self-described film nerd. I’m joking about how this gorgeous movie star goes out with this little squirrel. “

As Letterman reports, Tarantino called the late night host two days after the interview and started a tirade against him. “He starts yelling at me.” I will beat you to death, I will kill you. I’m coming to New York and I’m going to get you ready. How can you say that about me “Asked Letterman, calling Tarantino” tidy, clinically stupid. “

The call continued to escalate after Letterman asked Tarantino, “How are you going to do this? Bat or fists? Letterman said Tarantino chose a bat to “hit” him.

“There is no cooling,” said Letterman. “It just keeps blowing into the air.”

It wasn’t until years later when Tarantino visited The Late Show to promote Inglourious Basterds that the two men faced each other face to face. Letterman said he had gone into Tarantino’s dressing room to revise things before the interview aired. In the end, he said to the director, “I think you owe me an apology.” Letterman said Tarantino’s publicist had urged him to apologize for what he was doing. Letterman ended it jokingly about how they told their beef during the interview.

Watch Letterman in the video below, reliving the entire battle with Tarantino.

