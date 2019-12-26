advertisement

Fincher returns to the filmmaker for the first time since “Gone Girl” with a Netflix original about the creation of “Citizen Kane”.

The new year is just around the corner and it goes without saying that David Fincher’s “Mank” is one of the highly anticipated films of 2020, just like Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”, Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”. “Mank” is Fincher’s first directorial work since 2014 and marks a reunion between the director and Netflix, the home of his serial killer series “Mindhunter”. Fincher’s long-time location manager William Doyle daily press just before Christmas said that “Mank” is about 50% done with the main photography.

Most of December the “Mank” production was on the Kemper Campbell Ranch in Victorville, California. Doyle was interested in using the ranch for “Mank” because the location is directly related to the plot of the film. “Mank”, written by the director’s late father, Jack Fincher, tells the real story of Herman J. Mankiewicz when he starts to write the script for Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane”. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman in Fincher’s film, won an Oscar for the script. Doyle teases that “Mank” is not just a biography of “the legendary writer.

Mankiewicz was a notorious drinker and suffered a leg injury in a car accident. Welles brought the screenwriter to Kemper Campbell Ranch so he could work on Citizen Kane without distraction. Mankiewicz spent two months on the dry ranch, writing hundreds of draft pages of the “Kane” script for Welles to edit. Because of Mankiewicz’s commitment to the ranch, it was of paramount importance for Doyle to have the production film there.

“The place hasn’t changed,” said Doyle. “You come over this hill to this ranch and you are in this tiny time capsule. Herman Mankiewicz really sits here and wrote this story.”

In addition to Oldman as Mankiewicz, “Mank” also features Amanda Seyfried as actress Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Mankiewicz’s secretary Rita Alexander, Tuppence Middleton as wife Sara Mankiewicz and “The Souvenir” as Orson Welles. The film will also reunite Fincher with his longtime composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who received the Oscar for their work on “The Social Network”. Reznor recently told Revolver that he would only use real-time instruments to compose the “Mank” score. The film takes place in the 1940s.

“We will not use the modular synthesizer in this case,” said Reznor. “We believe that we are authentic in terms of time. That only creates a number of new challenges.”

Netflix hasn’t yet announced a release date for “Mank,” but the film is expected to be ready for its fall 2020 debut.

