David Elliott, NSW’s Minister of Emergency Services, who was on vacation in Europe this week when catastrophic fires burned across the state, is opposed to growing calls to resign.

The contested Mr. Elliott finally returned to Australia last night and received a briefing from RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers – a fact he revealed on Facebook.

“My absence in the past week was inexcusable. First of all, I would have my RFS family considering the current conditions (my own family also agrees) and now it’s time to get back to work, ”he admitted last night.

Elliott spoke to the media this morning from RFS headquarters, saying he would “rise, not resign.”

“I arrived here last night and talked to Dick Adams,” he told reporters.

“I will support the Prime Minister and the Commissioner and ensure that I am up to date on the operations and operations that are taking place today.” do not resign ”.

Mr. Elliott announced that he would cut his vacation in the UK and France on Wednesday after a devastating day of fires that killed three people within 24 hours, including a volunteer firefighter.

“Given the escalating damage to the south coast and the tragic loss of two other civilians and an RFS volunteer, I decided to return to Australia to work with our selfless volunteer firefighters and bushfire-hit communities of devastating losses,” he said at the time in a statement.

media_cameraNSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and Minister of Emergency Services David Elliott can be seen at the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters after returning from vacation. Picture: AAP

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian didn’t go into detail when asked about Elliott’s plans for Saturday’s predicted bushfire attack.

“He’s here (at RFS headquarters). He’ll be here,” she told reporters.

Ms. Berejiklian said “of course” that she was glad to have Mr. Elliott back in the country.

His initial decision to leave the country came less than a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized for taking his own family to Hawaii during the Christmas break.

Originally published as a Holidaying Minister refuses to resign

