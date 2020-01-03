advertisement

The Minister of Emergency flies to Europe when NSW is on fire

The minister’s vacation could have ended his career

Minister of Emergency David Elliott returned from his European vacation last night and admitted his decision to go overseas on family vacation while the burned state was “inexcusable”.

Mr. Elliot spoke after receiving a nightly meeting at the country fire department headquarters in Sydney on Friday.

“My absence last week was inexcusable,” he said.

media_cameraEmergency Services Minister David Elliott at the RFS headquarters in December. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

“I should have put my RFS family in the first place under the current conditions (my own family acknowledges that too), and now it’s time to get back to work.”

Mr. Elliott, who served the breakfast of the RFS volunteers on Christmas Day, was regularly informed about the latest developments during his Christmas holiday as Justice Minister Anthony Roberts took over his duties on site.

The Baulkham Hills MP was heavily criticized for traveling abroad during a brush fire season that destroyed nearly 1,300 homes, 17 people were killed, and the bush was three times the size of Sydney.

media_cameraThis bushfire season was unprecedented. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Mr. Roberts refused to register on Friday, saying the annual leave was staggered between NSW ministers.

“He made it clear that if the situation worsened, he would return. He will be returning this weekend, ”he said.

Mr. Elliott will speak to Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian in the media on Saturday morning.

A nationwide complete fire ban and a one-week state of emergency are in place.

He said NSW would have 3,000 firefighters and another 600 on standby to deal with the extreme fire risk of the day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticized before Christmas for vacationing with his family in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis.

Originally published as a minister: “My vacation was inexcusable”

