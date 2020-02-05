advertisement

David Cutcliffe spoke to the media via conference call on Wednesday.

The supposed reason was the day of signing in February.

But the big news was his announcement that he would take responsibility for the phone, with Zac Roper maintaining his role as quarterback coach.

Cutcliffe did this without any obvious criticism of Roper.

“I needed it,” he said, adding that he had missed calling the pieces and had wanted to return to the role for some time.

“As a consultant, I can’t do that. I have to give everything.”

This way you avoid throwing someone under the bus.

Cutcliffe also praised new offensive coach Greg Frey, whom he described as a physical old-school coach who specializes in teaching run-blocking.

The new people?

Duke only announced the signing of the Addison Penn Center in February, a commitment that has long been known. Cutcliffe said what nice things to expect from him. But assuming that Jack Wohlabaugh’s ankle problems are behind him, Wohlabaugh and Backup Will Taylor should take up this position next fall.

Search Penn for the redshirt.

That seems to be for newbies arriving late. Cutcliffe didn’t necessarily rule out signing someone, but it looks like Duke has lost some late recruitment battles.

Duke brings in three student transfers.

Quarterback is the most prominent position in a football team, which makes Chase Brice the most prominent of the three.

Brice is still enrolled at Clemson, where he will graduate in May before enrolling with Duke in the summer.

In some ways, however, he is already a member of the Duke program. He will take part in Duke’s Spring Game and will be introduced to Duke staff and programs through video conferencing and other aspects of our high-tech universe.

According to Cutcliffe, Brice “fits perfectly with what we’re doing here” and is a “soccer junkie”.

Three of his preparatory teammates are already with Duke, the twins Will and John Taylor and Jalen Alexander.

But Cutcliffe emphasized that no promises were made and that if someone was the first team to get out of the ball, Brice would have to come in and win the job.

And we have no idea who that will be. Luca Diamont, Chris Katrenick and Gunnar Holmberg will get the chance this spring.

Devery Hamilton was largely a guard at Stanford. Cutcliffe, however, describes the 6-7, 300-pounder as a duel at Duke, no offense to Stanford. Cutcliffe called Hamilton “a great device, great, strong” and said that he would provide “immediate help”.

Duke returns both attacks, Casey Holman and Jacob Monk. But Monk was recruited as an interior designer, and it makes sense that the arrival of Hamilton will allow Duke to take Monk to Zach Baker’s guard post.

Cutcliffe said that such a decision would not come without consulting Frey.

Hamilton will also only arrive in the summer. His preparatory trainer at Gilman High School in Baltimore was the former Lineman Biff Poggi.

It was Poggi who alerted the Duke that Hamilton was entering the transfer portal.

Security J’Marick Woods is already at school and will be attending the spring ball, where he has a good chance of reaching Dylan Singleton’s security point.

Cutcliffe confirmed that cornerback Mark Gilbert is running and “looks really good. He is a warrior. “

Gilbert has not yet been released for contact, but the trend lines are positive.

Cutcliffe also confirmed that Daniel Jones, Jamison Crowder, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are training at Duke.

Duke still determines the dates for spring football.

