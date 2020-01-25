advertisement

Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19

May they dance long, these two. Dublin and Kerry got tangled and confused at night in the first league game of the year, which meant that not only did everything go smoothly but everything was fine. David Clifford kicked the equalizer free when Croke Park started to foam and his shirt was torn after a short injury time. They love to see it.

Kerry had it, lost it, and almost got it back in the end. They were three points higher in the 65th minute and two points lower in added time and still walked away the same overnight. They led most of the second half, but Ciarán Kilkenny was cautioned over time. The Dublin attacker came to life by kicking a few points and winning the free kick that appeared to have chosen Dublin.

It was one of those games that involved having two referees, mostly to buy a pint for the other afterwards. Overall, Sean Hurson did a good job here and managed to keep the lid somewhere near the top of everything. The game saw two red cards, two black cards and an annual supply of yellow cards. Hurson was booed differently by both supporters, which probably means that he was more right than wrong.

All in all, it was an absolute hit for one night in January. Sometimes we felt like we were never gone. The game was a little slower than when they last met, but the quality was high and neither team was shy about handing out the goals. Dubliner Seán Bugler then left Croke Park with a premiere against his name – he came from the bank three times in the first half as a blood substitute, each time for a different player.

Sean O’Shea had a sheet wrapped around his head from an early hit, Eric Lowndes awarded minutes on both sides of the half with a black card and got the line later when a stray arm on Stephen O’Brien earned him another yellow , Only the league, yes – but the game had a lot of buzz.

They had James O’Donoghue, who lost three points in the first half alone. They had Brian Fenton, who saw him and raised him on the other end to look through four of his typically graceful scores, leaving Kerry defenders behind like cones. They had Conor McHugh taking his chance – and the first point of the year from a brand in Croke Park.

And of course you had Clifford, who scored the first goal in the 19th minute. Dublin had got off to a better start and took the lead 0: 5 to 0: 1 in the quarter of an hour when Kerry’s new captain was largely anonymous. Indeed, what was probably the biggest boom of the opening skirmishes came when David Byrne pulled a diving block from the young prince in front of the hill.

Clifford retaliated with delicious serenity. Meeting in front of Byrne, 40 meters from the gate. He looked at the full-back of Dublin, threw a figure around, and wiped late Eoin Murchan before landing deep behind Evan Comerford. It was a crisp goal and gave Kerry a hold they held until the final whistle.

However, Fenton was dominant especially for the rest of the first half. His four game points were small works of art that always ensured their simplicity and beauty. His last goal was just before the break when a kick-out from Comerford pulled six Kerry players off the bill in one fell swoop.

By then, Dublin had its goal. Dean Rock, who was silent most of the night, managed to slip into the Kerry blanket after 31 minutes and was taken away by Paddy Andrews. Brian Ó Beaglaoich made the contact, and Rock gratefully went down and wiped to shoot the penalty.

When you add it all up, Dublin takes the lead from 1-10 to 1-9 during the break. It had been a thoroughly enjoyable half of football and it would always cost a bit much to ask them to repeat it. And so it turned out that the second period was far more shabby and lousy.

The fact that Dublin only scored after a point from James McCarthy in the 66th minute shows something of the nature of this second period. Paul Murphy had brought in hay as a substitute during Lowndes’ black card and scored a few points at the Canal End. O’Shea was also flawless in the free kick game and put Kerry in the 65th minute with a 1: 16-1: 13 lead.

But even if Jim Gavin is gone, Dublin is still Dublin. For the rest, they came in waves and threw Kerry into the spin to see if they could survive. McCarthy’s point was followed by a brilliant Kilkenny mark on the edge of the semicircle. Aaron Byrne came off the bench to sew a point on his debut, Kilkenny posed at the end of one of those perpetual Dublin passes to equalize in 70 minutes.

The downtime went on and on. Niall Scully gave the Dubs the lead, Geaney was able to take a free kick. Kilkenny won a 75th minute that seemed to have done the job, but as the mood rose and the Dubs lost their discipline, Clifford sent everyone undefeated back into the corner.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle at the end, Dean Rock came over and tapped Clifford on the chest to get a free good. Game recognize game.

Let the year run.

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Eric Lowndes, David Byrne, Philly McMahon; James McCarthy (0-1), John Small, Eoin Murchan; Brian Fenton (0-4), Brian Howard; Niall Scully (0-1), Conor McHugh (0-2, 0-1), Ciaran Kilkenny (0-3, 0-1); Kevin McManamon (0-1), Paddy Andrews, Dean Rock (1-6, 0-6 exempt, 1-0 pin).

Subs: Sean Bugler for Scully (blood), 2-8 minutes; Bugler for McCarthy (blood), 10-19 minutes; Bugler for Scully (blood), 28-33 minutes; Paul Mannion for Andrews, 43 minutes; Bugler for McManamon, 53 minutes; Aaron Byrne (0-1) for McHugh, 55 minutes; Rory O’Carroll for McMahon, 64 minutes; Dan O’Brien for Bugler, 77 minutes

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Shane Enright; Paul Murphy (0-2), Gavin Crowley (0-1), Brian Ó Beaglaoich; Tommy Walsh, Adrian Spillane; Gavin O’Brien (0-1), Seán O’Shea (0-5, 0-5 exempt), Stephen O’Brien (0-1); James O’Donoghue (0-3), David Clifford (1-3, 0-2), Paul Geaney (0-1, free).

Subs: Killian Spillane (0-1, 0-1 marker) for O’Shea (blood), 2-7 minutes; Liam Kearney (0-1) for Adrian Spillane, 17 minutes; Graham O’Sullivan for Ó Beaglaoich, 33 minutes; Killian Spillane (0-1) for O’Donoghue, 50 minutes; Micheál Burns for Walsh, 58 minutes.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

