Director David Bruckner, who first appeared in Sundance in 2007 with “The Signal”, stopped by the TheWrap studio in Sundance to discuss the challenges of his second feature film, the psychological horror thriller “The Night House”.

“It was just a challenge in several ways,” said Bruckner. “The action in the mystery has a confusing labyrinthine aspect, and so many plates had to be rotated further.”

“On the way there, it really focused on a central performance that I had never had a chance to do. We had Rebecca (Hall) carrying the film, and we spent much of the film doing only Rebecca doing different things that led her to dig deeper into the nightmare. It was fun that way and it was a complex challenge, ”added Bruckner.

“I think if the script is good and you can imagine it when you read it, the job is just trying to reconcile your imagination with what you ultimately do when you say action,” added lead actress Rebecca Hall added.

The focus of “The Night House” is Beth (Hall), who is haunted by the unexpected death of her husband and is left alone in the lake house that he built for her. She tries to stay together as best she can – but then dreams come. Troubling visions of a presence in the house call to her and lure with a ghostly attraction. But the harsh light of the day washes away any evidence of a spook. Against the advice of her friends, she begins to dig into his belongings and yearn for answers. What she finds are both strange and terrible secrets and a secret she is determined to solve.

Bruckner goes further into the influences of his film.

“I think as far as certain films are concerned, I think that probably every haunted film we’ve ever seen,” added Bruckner. “We talked a lot about” Turn of the Screw “and went back to the original question of whether it happens in a person’s mind or whether it is something open that is happening in the world?” Is it external? Is it internal? I think there is a long history of this kind of research into ghost stories, and we agreed on that. “

