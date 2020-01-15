advertisement

The Andaman and Nicobar cycling team that takes part in the Khelo India Youth Games here has a number of cyclists whose names can excite football and cricket fans.

17-year-old David Beckhame and Paul Collingwood may have names of the famous English football star and former English cricket captain, but the two have excelled in another area – cycling.

Beckhame, who contested the boys’ individual time trial under 17 (500 m), also played a bit of football. “My family is a big fan of David Beckham, so they named me after him. I also became a David Beckham fan. I used to play football at the Subroto Cup tournament. Then my grandfather asked me to start cycling, ”said Beckhame.

advertisement

“I started cycling in Delhi in 2017. At first my feet didn’t touch the ground when I was sitting on the bike seat. At some point I was fine. It’s difficult to find bike accessories in Andaman, so I have to go to bigger cities for training, ”said the 17-year-old.

Beckhame has experienced many ups and downs in life in order to distinguish itself as a tough cyclist. “I now live with my maternal grandfather. My mother died in 2014 due to an infection and my father died in 2004 due to the tsunami. I was quite young when my father died. “

Regarding his goals in sports, Beckhame said: “I have not yet set any specific goals. I just focus on doing my best during the training and hope that I will be successful in the near future. “

Collingwood, who won a silver medal in boys’ 200m sprint, is a shy guy who loves expressing himself on the bike path. “My father was never a big cricket fan and I have no idea why I was named after the famous English cricket player. Sometimes I play cricket for fun, but I never took it seriously, ”said Collingwood, who won a bronze medal at the national junior championships and represented India at the Track Asia Cup.

Paul Collingwood, who won a silver medal in boys’ 200m sprint, is a shy guy who loves expressing himself on the bike path. – Special arrangement

“I loved cycling and was happy when I was selected during a talent search program in 2016. My family supports me in the sport and I hope that I can do it even better in the future, ”added Collingwood.

advertisement