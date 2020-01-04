advertisement

David Beckham shared his appearance in the TV hit Modern Family and released a clip in which he appeared with the friends legend Courteney Cox.

The Sun reports that the 44-year-old ex-football player has uploaded a clip that shows a butler from extras star Stephen Merchant.

“Higgins, so I and Courteney are expecting a bowling instructor. Would you like to ask him to meet us down in the bowling alley? Beckham asks.

advertisement

He replies, “Do you and Miss Cox get an advantage for this weekend’s famous bowlathon?”

She turns to David and says, “Yes, one dollar for each of the 18 pins you knocked out. Thanks to you, Doctors Without Borders are Doctors Without Malaria Pills. “

He replies coldly: “A little hard.”

media_cameraDavid Beckham and his family with Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family. Image: Instagram

However, the fans weren’t exactly enthusiastic about Beckham’s acting.

Another wrote: “Acting skills are very controversial”, while a third made fun of his delivery: “So … I … and … Courtney … expect … a … bowling … Teacher.”

media_cameraDavid Beckham should keep looking good. Image: Suppliedmedia_cameraDavid Beckham is not known for his acting skills. Image: delivery

Beckham released the clip entitled “So much fun filming in one of my favorite series #modernfamily with @courteneycoxofficial and @stephenmerchant” before asking US viewers to look out for the show this week.

Backstage images show another scene in which he is submerged in a hot tub with Mitchell and Cam from the series, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

It’s not the first time that David’s acting skills have been scrutinized – he also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s film King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword.

media_cameraDavid Beckham is unrecognizable in his role for King Arthur. Image: delivery

It saw the former English captain speaking in the figure of his Battleguard swordsman trigger.

An onlooker wrote: “The only thing I took away from King Arthur is that David Beckham cannot act. And I think I already knew that. “

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally released as Becks shares video of the new acting role

advertisement