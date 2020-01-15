advertisement

It’s called “his greatest story” and there will also be a limited theatrical release.

David Attenborough is not only one of the most popular channels of modern times, but also one of the busiest as he constantly documents the wonders of the world and the threats to our planet.

We definitely don’t complain!

The trailer for Attenborough’s new feature film has been released and promises to be its biggest story yet.

advertisement

The legendary broadcaster has been presenting the wonders of nature to the global public for decades. Now, at the age of 93 and in one of his most personal projects to date, he is revealing his own testimony and vision for the future.

In this unique documentary titled David Attenborough: Life on our planetThe beloved naturalist reflects both the crucial moments in his life and the devastating changes he has experienced.

The movie, released on April 16, addresses some of the greatest challenges facing life on our planet and offers a snapshot of global loss of nature in a single life. Associated with this is a strong message of hope for future generations, while Attenborough shows solutions that help save our planet from disaster.

The film will also be released worldwide on Netflix this spring.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbUNXyOQr40 [/ embed]

Clip about WWF UK

The film was produced by the award-winning nature filmmaker Silverback Films and the global environmental organization WWF.

It will be broadcast live on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in cinemas from the world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Viewers will also experience Attenborough live on stage, along with very special guests, to discuss some of the film’s key themes.

Tickets are now available to cinemas across the UK, as well as the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

Colin Butfield, WWF executive producer for the film, says: “For decades, David has brought the natural world to a global audience, but he has never had a more important moment to share his own story and reflection.

“This film coincides with a monumental year of environmental protection in which world leaders make critical decisions about nature and climate. It sends a haunting message from the most inspiring and famous naturalist of our time.”

You can find ticketing and location information here.

,

advertisement