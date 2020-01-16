advertisement

“As I speak, Southeast Australia is on fire. Why? Because temperatures are rising on Earth.”

The legendary nature broadcaster David Attenborough said that “the moment of crisis has come” in terms of the social need to combat climate change.

Attenborough told the BBC what we need to do to deal with the crisis: “We have postponed things year after year.

“We can’t prevail anymore. We can’t go on, but there is hope and we will keep it until next year. We have to change.”

advertisement

“And we don’t have to change through appeals to different types of optimism, but through conscious, convincing decisions about life and death.”

Attenborough highlighted China, saying that the country is very important in the fight against climate change.

“Where on the largest scale do these decisions have to be made next? Answer: China.

“If the Chinese come and say ‘Not because we are worried about the world, but for our own reasons, we will take great steps to curb our carbon footprint because our climate is changing. We will do it all, otherwise, you think there would be a big change that you could hope would happen. “

The interview followed the announcement of Attenborough’s new documentary David Attenborough: Life on our planet will be released in cinemas in April and on Netflix in spring.

The documentary is already billed as Attenborough’s “greatest story”. Some claim this given the scale and quality of its previous production.

advertisement