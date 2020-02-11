advertisement

The documentary king is back and this is just one of five new shows he is developing.

With a plethora of new projects, it’s clear that David Attenborough is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans of the popular broadcaster will be delighted to see it in a brand new five-part documentary series on natural history from Silverback Films.

A perfect planet is to show how the forces of nature – weather, ocean currents, solar energy and volcanoes – drive, shape and support the great diversity of life on earth. The five-part series shows how animals adapt perfectly to their surroundings.

The series is produced by the same team that made Our Planet for Netflix last year.

A perfect planet is just the latest project Attenborough has signed for. According to our logic, this will be the fifth nature documentary he will be working on – it will involve David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet. Color life, extinction: the facts and the green planet.

About this new series, Attenborough said: “Oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes – together these powerful yet fragile forces make life thrive in astonishing diversity. They make Earth truly unique – a perfect planet. Our planet is one in a billion. a world full of life. But now a new dominant force is changing the face of the earth: man. To keep our perfect planet, we have to make sure that we become a force for the good. “

Regarding the official summary, the BBC said: “Planet Earth is perfect. It orbits at a perfect distance from the sun; it leans at just the right angle and has a reasonably sized moon to hold it in place The daily functioning of the planet naturally serves to care for animals and plants.For example, a global weather system circulates and distributes fresh water at all angles, and a cycle of ocean currents delivers nutrients even into the deepest areas of Das, which means that there are literally none Corner of our planet where you can’t find life.

“From the white wolves of the island of Ellesemere to bears in Kamchatka, vampire finches from the Galapagos Islands to golden snub monkeys from China, the series will combine a global view of the planet from space with intimate animal stories from the most spectacular habitats. From the Indian monsoon to to Hawaiian volcanoes, from the tidal islands of the Bahamas to the extremes of Arctic winter. A Perfect Planet will take the audience on a breathtaking visual journey that will change the way we see our home. “

A reminder that David Attenborough is 93 years old. What a man.

Main picture via BBC

