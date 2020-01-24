advertisement

David Armstrong’s report on the role of a rich American family in hiding the opioid crisis is expected to be a film for 101 studios. On Thursday, the studio announced that it would fund and distribute a feature film that provides insight into Armstrong’s exciting and dangerous journey to reveal the truth about the deceptions and misdeeds of the makers of OxyContin.

Armstrong originally worked on an article about the Sacklers, one of the richest families in the United States. At that time, very few people knew anything about them, including the fact that they were the sole owners of Purdue Pharma. In a four-year investigation, he discovered evidence that members of the Sackler family knew and supported Purdue’s concealment of the strength and addiction risk of the OxyContin drug to maximize their profits. Since the launch of OxyContin, more than 200,000 Americans have died of overdose with prescription pain relievers.

However, the Sackler family continuously denied any knowledge of the risks of the drug.

The film is written and directed by award-winning filmmakers Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (“Beneath The Harvest Sky”).

“I am pleased that the story of this crisis, which has affected so many families, is being shared with a cinema audience,” Armstrong said in a statement. “I am impressed with the vision that Gita and Aron have to tell this story and I am confident that it will appeal to the audience.”

101 Studios and Linda McDonough (Drive) of Marquee Entertainment will produce and fund the film. Studio directors David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari will be executive producers.

“We are delighted to be working with David Armstrong and 101 Studios to tell this important story,” said Gaudet and Pullapilly in a statement. “We believe that the opioid crisis is the crucial social problem for this generation. And every family affected by OxyContin addiction deserves to learn the truth about the role of the Sacklers. “

CAA Media Finance, who arranged the financing of the film, brokered the deal. It was negotiated by Glasser and James Allen, who were represented by Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin, and the filmmakers were represented by Eric Suddleson from Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, along with CAA and Anonymous Content.

“Aron & Gita are impact filmmakers – with a journalistic background, they have strikingly mixed relevance and realism with cinema and style in this high-stakes story,” McDonough said in a statement.

In addition to this Purdue Pharma film, 101 studios recently acquired film and television rights to Paradise Found, a non-fiction book by Bill Plaschke about a group of survivors caught in the 2018 fire in Paradise, California.

The studio recently released The Weinstein Company’s popular holdover “The Current War”, which brought in only $ 11 million worldwide.

101 studios founded about a year ago have spent more than $ 300 million on the purchase, development and production of four to six films a year in the United States, and will fund and produce six to eight new television series that are are in development.

“We are honored to present David Armstrong’s important work to the audience,” said Glasser in a statement. “This is not just another story from America’s opioid crisis, but an insider’s look at how investigative journalism can play a vital role in uncovering the truth.”

