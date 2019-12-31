advertisement

Andy Farrell’s icebreaker, or “inventory,” to give the 45-strong Irish squad that had gathered on the National Sports Campus over a two-day period before Christmas the official title, was more an orientation process than a new coach and his back room Team offered some master plans for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Rugby was on the agenda, but there was enough to see that Ireland’s form of attack would change. To what extent will Joe Schmidt’s regime be worked out in more detail in the coming weeks before the start of the tournament in February?

Dave Kearney enjoyed the experience of discovering a less intense atmosphere, although this is partly due to the nature and timing of the two-day camp. He said, “I think people react differently to these types of environments depending on a player’s personality.

advertisement

Exciting

“Some people don’t like this really intense environment where every mistake you make in training or meetings or something like that is questioned. Players react differently. I think there will be a more relaxed and less intense environment in the future. Every player will be able to express a little more.

“The atmosphere was good. We will play a different game than we were used to. That is exciting. Like everything new, there are always nerves because everyone wants to be picked. But it’s exciting because it’s new and everyone wants to be part of it.

“We didn’t really do that much rugby, but rather our general shape and ability to get the boys going.” There are a few things that the coaches want to change. It ensures that everyone is on the same page. They have new faces, guys who have never been to this area or met some of the coaches. Of course this is also important for them.

“We didn’t really do much on Sunday, it was more about everyone just getting together. Some people met for the first time. We went into town on Grafton Street, worked a little for the homeless, a little money collected, a little crazy and everyone just enjoyed the company of others. We worked a little on Monday. “

From what he saw in the short pitch session, the broad brushstrokes of Ireland’s attack patterns are optimized to make them more expansive. “I think I would say it, yes. It is probably similar to the way we play here [in Leinster], I think.

“We play this expansive game, everyone likes to get the ball in hand, we bring the ball to the edges, wingers work on their wings, 15s also play in this first role, 12s and 13s also work around the corner. I think we will probably be able to express ourselves a bit more in the back and get our hands on the ball a bit more. “

zeal

Farrell’s regime includes a new back trainer with Mike Catt, the former South African-born world champion of England, who most recently held this role in Italy. Kearney said, “Mike is really good, seems like a really nice guy. Obviously, I had never met him before. He took the morning meeting which was good, but otherwise it’s hard to say because we haven’t done a lot of work.

“But in the afternoon there was a bit of molding. I would say that he will work on many skills, not only with his back, but also with the person in front. I’m working on the basics of the game. “The eagerness to impress meant that Farrell and Catt had to tune in a couple of times to tell the players to dampen the enthusiasm a level or two.

The only downside to the Irish camp was the absence of his brother Rob. “Obviously it’s hard for him and I know how it feels [to be left out]. It is more difficult for my parents. You congratulate one but not the other. Rob is still playing well, he is still fit and he still feels good. I don’t think it’s a closed book for him. A lot can happen, there is still a lot of rugby to play, and I think he can still get in and push forward easily. “

Dave Kearney won the last of his 19 caps in Ireland in the summer and played two World Cup warm-up games – he made one attempt, his fifth against Italy for his country – but failed to make it to the squad who traveled to Ireland for the tournament, Japan. Four years earlier, he was the first choice at the World Cup, but due to his injury and form, he only played three caps before recalling this summer.

He was in excellent shape for Leinster this season, six attempts in seven games – one of which was just a 3-minute cameo as a substitute against Lyon – and three starts in four games in the Champions Cup earned him a squad recognition with the national team ,

There are three more Leinster games pending, starting with Connacht on Saturday at the RDS, and Kearney wants to participate in everyone from Leinster and Ireland’s perspective.

advertisement