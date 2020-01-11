advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso, one of the best young talents in Filipino basketball, will return home after two seasons at UAAP’s National University at Ateneo de Manila University.

Several sources informed the inquirer that former Ateneo junior star and son of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso NU had already asked for permission to leave the Bulldogs with a return to Ateneo soon.

“It will be completed this weekend, but he has already made the decision to return to Ateneo,” said the source, who is familiar with the process of Ildefonso’s move.

The Bulldogs had tried to persuade Ildefonso to stay because he was still entitled to three more years and was meeting Ildefonso before Christmas as Hans Sy NU chairman.

But a revision of the trainer, in which his father, a co-trainer, got the shoe, forced Dave to rethink his situation.

Goldwyn Monteverde has taken on the coaching job for Bulldogs and replaces Jamike Jarin. Dave’s older brother Shaun will play his last year for the Bulldogs next season.

Sources also confirmed that the younger Ildefonso also met Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin at the end of last month.

Baldwin tried to recruit Ildefonso two years ago after an outstanding high school career. He was called to the Mythical Five and won a UAAP junior championship with several current Ateneo players like SJ Belangel.

At Ildefonso’s first meeting with the Eagles in his rookie season two years ago, Baldwin was controversial when he said that part of the Eagles’ motivation to hit the Bulldogs was rethinking his decision or wondering why he was made the decision to switch to NU.

“We will continue to show performances on the pitch hoping that all of our recruits will take note of it and think this is the right place,” Baldwin said.

Ildefonso replied that he had made no wrong decision and changed schools. Baldwin later apologized for his statements. “My intention was to highlight the competitive nature of the recruitment,” he said. “I didn’t want Dave, his family, or the NU team and the community to be dissatisfied with my answer.”

But two failed Final Four offers for the Bulldogs and two championships later for the Blue Eagles, Baldwin and Ildefonso are finally on the same page.





